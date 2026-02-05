A resurfaced clip revealed how David Sejobe cycled 86km daily for work, inspiring South Africans with his sacrifice and resilience

South Africans were left emotional after a throwback video of the late Randburg security guard, David Ntakaneng Sejobe, resurfaced online, revealing his extraordinary daily cycling journey, health battles, and deep devotion to his family.

A resurfaced video of David Sejobe is making rounds of TikTok. Images: @noxyg23

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted by TikToker @noxyg23, shows how Sejobe travelled 86km every day from Orange Farm to Randburg on his bicycle to get to work, waking up at 03:30 to provide for his loved ones, a routine he maintained for years through sacrifice and sheer determination.

Sejobe, who worked as a front-of-house security officer, became known among colleagues and locals for his commitment to cycling, choosing two wheels over comfort, even when his family owned a car. He was driven by passion, health goals, and a lifelong love for cycling.

In the TikTok video posted on 3 February 2026, a throwback interview shows Sejobe introducing himself, sharing his early mornings and long-distance cycling. The clip then cuts to his wife and daughter, who describe him as a loving father who played with his children and built strong bonds with them despite his exhausting daily schedule.

The footage reveals how Sejobe began cycling in 1985 after his brother returned home with a blue BMX, igniting a lifelong passion that would shape his identity. Over the years, cycling transformed his health, helping him overcome asthma and diabetes, conditions that once threatened his life.

Sejobe proudly displayed medals he earned through cycling competitions, including gold, silver, and bronze, each symbolising years of perseverance and physical endurance. His connection to his bicycle ran so deep that he was filmed kissing it and laughing, declaring that life without cycling was unimaginable.

A daily journey of sacrifice

Every day before sunrise, Sejobe mounted his bicycle and pedalled 86km to Randburg, braving cold mornings, traffic, exhaustion, and long working hours. For him, the journey was never just about getting to work, but about purpose and health.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the emotional clip

Social media users flooded the comment section with emotional tributes, praising Sejobe’s discipline.

@MJOVO💉🩸🩸 Mondise:

The fact that he was killed doing what he loves hurts.😢💔 RIP brother.”

@Khona🤓:

“He had kids as well?”

@KENZO:

“He was a warrior.✊😩 He defeated asthma and diabetes. Rest easy, Ntate Sejobe.🕊️”

@Jah praise:

“His bicycle was supposed to be fitted with a camera since he was riding daily.”

@VisionVee@:

“Yoh! This hits hard.😭😭RIP baba.💔”

David Sejobe sitting in the living room with his family. Image: @noxyg23

Source: TikTok

