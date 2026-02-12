Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers excelled on the rugby field and now thrives in business and philanthropy.

He co-founded a fan-celebrity interaction platform and works with a US-based AI fraud prevention company.

Known for his bravery on and off the field, he once chased down a shoplifter in flip-flops.

Former Springboks captain Jean de Villiers led South African rugby between 2012 and 2015. He was part of the team that lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy in 2007 and made his international debut at the age of 21 at Stade de France in Paris against France in 2002.

Former Springbok Captain Jean de Villiers Uses AI to Fight Fraud After Heroic Shoplifter Chase

Source: Getty Images

His career was plagued by injuries, the most notable affecting his participation in the 2007 Rugby World Cup. He managed to recover and later featured in the Tri-Nations tournament in 2009. Then-head coach Heyneke Meyer, who has since returned to coaching in South Africa, appointed him captain in 2012.

De Villiers went on to star in four Rugby World Cups between 2003 and 2015, earning 109 Test caps in his decorated career. After retiring in September 2015, he became a Laureus Ambassador. In 2018, he co-founded MyFanPark Inc., an initiative aimed at connecting fans with their favourite celebrities.

Jean de Villiers’ business ventures

De Villiers said that MyFanPark was dedicated to facilitating interactions between fans and celebrities. He explained that the company created moments that left a lasting impression because they were unique to each person and occasion. He added that, whatever way celebrities wanted to connect with their fans, through shoutouts, social media interactions, direct messages, video or phone calls, or personalised merchandise, MyFanPark helped them do it.

He also mentioned that he currently facilitates new business relationships at the SaaS firm Two Dots, based in California, which describes itself as an underwriting automation and AI fraud prevention agent. According to him, the platform helps approve more applicants, prevent fraud, and automate complex document understanding workflows.

Jean de Villiers chases down a shoplifter

De Villiers was back in the spotlight in 2023 after chasing down a shoplifter in Paarl while wearing flip-flops. CCTV footage showed him running after a suspected thief who had stolen from The Boer and Butcher in January 2023. He and his wife had noticed the man acting suspiciously.

His passion for rugby remains strong, as he regularly appears as a pundit and analyst on television and features on podcasts. He has also shared his thoughts on squad culture, speaking directly about the Springboks under coach Rassie Erasmus. The Paarl-born former rugby star is among several former rugby players who have successfully entered business after retirement. Rugby icons such as Bryan Habana have launched ventures like Paymenow, while former Springboks captain John Smit is involved in a security company that merged with Fidelity Security in 2025.

Source: Briefly News