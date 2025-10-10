Former Springboks John Smit and Wahl Bartmann have turned their teamwork from the field into a thriving business partnership

The duo showcased Fidelity SecureFire’s latest innovation, a 32-metre hydraulic platform ladder designed to boost South Africa’s private firefighting capabilities

Their collaboration highlights how ex-Springbok stars are building powerful business ventures, joining names like Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, and Percy Montgomery

John Smit and Wahl Bartmann are living proof that greatness can extend far beyond the rugby field.

The two former Springboks have successfully transitioned from sporting legends to business leaders. In September 2025, they finalised the sale of their company, SSG Holdings, to South Africa’s leading security firm, Fidelity Services Group.

Former Springboks John Smit and Wahl Bartmann are business partners at Fidelity Services Group. Image: Fidelity Services Group

Source: Facebook

Bartmann serves as CEO of Fidelity, and Smit heads SSG Holdings, the company Fidelity recently acquired. Smit, who captained the Springboks to victory at the 2007 Rugby World Cup and earned 111 Test caps, completed the deal confirmed by Fidelity on Thursday, 18 September 2025.

Fidelity described the acquisition as part of its strategic growth plan, building on previous major takeovers such as ADT South Africa from Tyco (now Johnson Controls International), Bidvest Protea Coin Cash Management Solutions from The Bidvest Group, and assets from National Security (formerly Chubb Security).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

These acquisitions, the company said, have strengthened its market position, profitability, and service capacity.

Founded in 2014, SSG Holdings provides cleaning, security, hygiene, and integrated management services. The company operates 14 branches across South Africa and employs roughly 9,000 people.

Fidelity Group CEO Wahl Bartmann, a former Springbok from the 1980s, said the company was “exceptionally proud” to welcome SSG to its stable, adding that the deal enhances Fidelity’s dominance in integrated security, cleaning, and facilities management. He also praised SSG’s leadership team for its operational excellence and innovative approach.

New heights for SecureFire expansion

The two rugby veterans have since teamed up again to showcase Fidelity SecureFire’s latest innovation, a new hydraulic platform ladder that lifts emergency response to greater heights.

The duo joined the launch event, climbing aboard the fire service truck platform that hoisted them 32 metres above the N1 Highway.

The platform can reach up to the 10th floor of most buildings and carries a 400kg load, boosting SecureFire’s ability to rescue people from high-rise and complex urban fires.

The hydraulic platform ladder joins SecureFire’s growing national fleet of 32 fire engines and water tankers, 34 Rapid Intervention Units, and more than 600 first responders spread across 19 regional offices.

John Smit and Wahl Bartmann showcased SecureFire's new equipment. Image: Fidelity Services Group

Source: Facebook

With operations in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, SecureFire is supported by the Fidelity Fire National Command Centre, which provides real-time data and coordination during emergencies.

Beyond emergency response, SecureFire also delivers fire prevention and safety solutions, including maintenance and installation services, compliance inspections, and digital reporting systems that help businesses remain audit-ready and protected.

Former Springboks player Wahl Bartmann is the CEO of Fidelity services Group one of the largest security companies in South Africa. Image: Fidelity Services Group

Source: Facebook

The demonstration paid tribute to the courage of South Africa’s first responders, who regularly risk their lives, often at great heights to protect others.

Rugby stars dive into business ventures

The trend of former Springboks entering business continues. Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx recently launched Bomb Squad Lager in partnership with Saggy Stone Brewery in Robertson, while Percy Montgomery introduced El Centurion 102 Tequila in 2021, pledging part of the proceeds to community upliftment projects.

Kitshoff and Marx, who were long-time roommates during Springbok tours, turned their shared love of beer and entrepreneurship into a thriving venture that celebrates the spirit of the “Bomb Squad.”

Handre Pollard takes on an ambassadorial role

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has taken on a new role away from the pitch, becoming the ambassador for a premium brandy brand recently launched in South Africa.

The partnership was revealed playfully, with Pollard surprising shoppers in disguise during an appearance at Checkers.

Source: Briefly News