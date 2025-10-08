Jessica Motaung has been named to the FIFA Committee, reflecting her growing influence in African and global football leadership

The Kaizer Chiefs executive will represent South Africa and the continent on an international stage, highlighting the club’s role in shaping football development

FIFA’s newly formed Standing Committees aim to strengthen governance, improve technical expertise, and increase female representation in global football decision-making

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has been appointed to the FIFA Men’s Football Stakeholders Committee.

Her tenure is set to span four years, starting in 2025 and ending in 2029. The official appointment was made on Monday, 6 October 2025, during the 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Dr Kaizer Motaung, Executive Chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Jessica’s dedication, expertise, and impactful contributions to South African and African football.

He added that it was a proud moment for the club to see her represent Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa, and Africa at the highest level of global football. Dr Motaung said the organisation would continue to support her wholeheartedly and expressed confidence that she would deliver results for the committee.

Jessica Motaung thanks football leaders

Jessica Motaung expressed her gratitude to the Chairman and Kaizer Chiefs for their unwavering support over the years, highlighting her excitement about the journey ahead.

She also extended her thanks to key football leaders, including Dr Irvin Khoza of PSL, Dr Danny Jordaan of SAFA, Eng Hersi Said of the African Clubs Association, and Dr Patrice Motsepe of CAF, for their roles in shaping African football.

FIFA announced that, following a thorough consultation process involving its Member Associations and confederations, members of the newly created Standing Committees had been appointed for the 2025–2029 period.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added that the new committees would increase the involvement of Member Associations, confederations, and other stakeholders in decision-making processes, boost female representation, and provide more focused technical expertise in areas relevant to football. He said that, in other words, FIFA would be better equipped to face the future.

Jessica Motaung's achievements in football

As Vice-Chairperson of the African Clubs Association (ACA), she has championed initiatives to strengthen club football across the continent, including helping secure CAF’s R7.1 million funding boost to establish ACA’s offices and attract strategic partners.

She has also collaborated with the PSL to advocate for South Africa to host the ACA headquarters, reinforcing her commitment to elevating African football governance and commercial growth.

Beyond the boardroom, Motaung has led impactful community and social initiatives. She spearheaded the “Twinning Project” in partnership with the FIFA Foundation and the Department of Correctional Services to rehabilitate female inmates through football and mentorship, while also advancing plans for a Kaizer Chiefs women’s team.

Her leadership extended to the Nedbank Cup community project that saw a multi-purpose sports court built in Kwa-Thema, promoting youth sports development.

Motaung’s contributions, from grassroots empowerment to continental leadership, underscore her role as a transformative figure in South African and African football.

