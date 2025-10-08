Comrades Marathon Association have been rocked by the death of former winner and administrator, Cheryl Winn

Winn won the Comrades Marathon in 1982 and competed six times in the iconic ultramarathon event

South Africans paid tribute to the former Comrades Marathon winner's family and friends on social media

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has expressed deep sorrow following the sudden passing of Cheryl Louise Winn, the 1982 women’s Comrades Marathon champion, on Tuesday, 6 October 2025.

Winn, a former Chair of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) Board, was a passionate and dedicated contributor to the Comrades Marathon and South African road running as a whole.

Between 1978 and 1984, she competed in the iconic ultramarathon six times, never finishing outside the top five. After placing fourth in her debut race, Winn went on to claim two consecutive runner-up finishes in 1980 and 1981, before triumphing as the women’s champion in 1982.

While still active and competing, Winn transitioned into sports administration, beginning at the club and provincial level before rising to prominence nationally.

Alongside her late husband, Mick Winn, she played a pivotal role in the South African Road Running Association (SARRA), the body that would later evolve into Athletics South Africa (ASA), where the couple became instrumental figures in shaping the sport’s development and governance.

CMA mourns the death of Winn

According to a statement released on the CMA’s official website, Winn tragically passed away while involved in one of her passions outside of road running, nature photography, during a family holiday in the Drakensberg Mountains in Lesotho, a place she dearly loved for its beauty and tranquillity.

CMA Chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo described Cheryl Winn’s passing as a profound loss to both the Comrades Marathon Association and the broader athletics community. He noted that Winn had devoted her life to athletics since 1978, making an indelible impact on the Comrades Marathon, where her legacy remains unmatched.

Ngcobo extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the CMA Board, staff, organising committee, sponsors, partners, and participants to the Winn family, wishing them strength during this difficult time. He concluded with a tribute to “the Comrades Marathon’s matriarch”.

The news about Winn's death follows the passing of Comrades Marathon legend Jetman Msuthu and Springboks legend Johannes Hermanus Hugo Coetzee.

SA mourns Winn's passing

Heather Visser commented:

"RIP Cheryl, thinking of the family at this sad time 🙏"

Mandy Olivier responded:

"Rip 🙏🙏🙏this sad news, condolences to family and friends in our prayers."

Brett Kane Hovelmeier wrote:

"My deepest condolences and sympathy to family and friends......RIP"

Linda Harkanyi said:

"RIP, condolences to the family 😔😔🙏."

Martin Gillingham shared:

"Cheryl and husband Mick were among the most decent people I knew during my time in South Africa. In an era of change and occasionally destructive sports politicking, they played a huge role in keeping SA road running on an even keel."

Nthibariba Pokwane reacted:

"Condolences to your family, friends, and @ComradesRace. I once talked to you, Mama, you were so friendly RIP."

B_dizzy added:

"RIP and condolences to friends and family 🙏, What a legacy she has built - Comrades is all the better for having Cheryl be a part of it, both on and off the road."

