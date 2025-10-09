Miguel Angel Russo: Top Manager Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
The football world has expressed deep sorrow following the death of legendary Argentine manager Miguel Ángel Russo, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69.
Russo, celebrated for his tactical brilliance and leadership, leaves behind a remarkable legacy in both Argentine and international football.
Russo, whose illustrious coaching career saw him lead teams across Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Spain, and Colombia, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, his club confirmed.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.