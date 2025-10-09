The football world has expressed deep sorrow following the death of legendary Argentine manager Miguel Ángel Russo, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69.

Russo, celebrated for his tactical brilliance and leadership, leaves behind a remarkable legacy in both Argentine and international football.

Russo, whose illustrious coaching career saw him lead teams across Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Spain, and Colombia, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, his club confirmed.

Source: Briefly News