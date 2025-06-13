Briefly News had an exclusive chat with football journalist, Brighton Bafana who believes Mamelodi Sundowns have a realistic shot at progressing from a tough FIFA Club World Cup group featuring Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, and Ulsan Hyundai

The football journalist points to Sundowns’ tactical maturity and standout players like Ronwen Williams and Lucas Ribeiro Costa as key to their chances

Bafana says this tournament is bigger than Sundowns alone, it's a chance for African club football to demand respect on the global stage

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, respected football journalist Brighton Bafana weighed in on Mamelodi Sundowns’ FIFA Club World Cup return, assessing their group stage opponents, tactical strengths, and what it would take for the PSL champions to make history on the global stage.

A tough but manageable group for Sundowns

Drawn in Group F alongside Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), and Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea), Sundowns face a steep climb. But Bafana believes it's not all doom and gloom.

“Yes, the group is tough, Dortmund and Fluminense are serious footballing institutions. But Sundowns dodged Manchester City and Real Madrid. That alone gives them a fighting chance,” Bafana explained.

He added that the opening fixture against Ulsan Hyundai could be crucial.

“That’s the one they have to win. Ulsan are a strong side, but beatable. If Sundowns start well, that momentum can carry them.”

Sundowns’ identity: Flair with steel

Bafana highlighted the strength of the squad under Miguel Cardoso, praising their possession-heavy football and tactical intelligence.

“Sundowns are not just beautiful, they’re smart. Players like Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, and Lucas Ribeiro Costa give them a solid spine. They know how to manage games, especially on the continent.”

He did, however, raise concerns about defensive lapses in high-pressure matches.

“They can’t afford to be caught in transition. European and South American clubs are ruthless on the counter.”

Key players who could shine

When asked who could be Sundowns’ difference-makers, Bafana singled out three players:

Ronwen Williams:

“His leadership at the back will be critical. He’ll be tested more than ever.”

Lucas Ribeiro Costa:

“He’s unpredictable and clinical. If he finds space, he’ll hurt teams.”

Tashreeq Matthews:

“Facing his former club Dortmund will be personal. He could have a point to prove.”

How far can they go?

“I think getting out of the group would be massive. Even making it to the quarter-finals would shake things up in world football. They just need to believe they belong,” Bafana said.

He also pointed out the broader meaning of Sundowns’ campaign.

“This isn’t just about Sundowns. It’s about African football showing it can stand tall on the biggest club stage. And if any team can do it, it’s this one.”

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 format

Briefly News previously reported that the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be the biggest edition yet, expanding to 32 teams and taking place in the United States.

In an exclusive interview, a USA-based football expert broke down what fans need to know, from the surprising qualification criteria and group format to the commercial stakes and technological upgrades.

The expert also explained why African fans, especially those following top CAF teams, should keep a close eye on the tournament as it marks a new era for global club football.

