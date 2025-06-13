FIFA Club World Cup expands to 32 teams for the first time, with a new World Cup-style format set to reshape global club football

Qualification rules surprise fans, with clubs selected based on multi-year continental performances rather than just domestic league wins

USA-based football expert explains why this year’s edition is more than just football, diving into its commercial impact, global audience strategy, and why African fans should pay close attention

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States, marks a seismic shift from previous editions. In an exclusive chat with Briefly News, football expert and analyst Jake Moore, based in California, detailed why this year’s tournament is unlike any other.

“For the first time, the Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, similar to the FIFA World Cup format, split into eight groups of four. This changes everything. Fans need to understand this isn’t just a ceremonial competition anymore; there are serious implications for global rankings, commercial opportunities, and even transfer values.” Moore explained.

The tournament will run from 15 June to 13 July, spanning major US cities and showcasing top clubs from every confederation.

Surprise qualification criteria leave some fans confused

According to Moore, many fans may not realise that qualification was not based solely on league titles.

“For African and Asian teams, continental success in the CAF and AFC Champions Leagues was key. But for European sides, it was based on a four-year coefficient system.”

That’s why clubs like Chelsea (2021 winners) and Real Madrid (2022) made the cut despite not winning their leagues this season.

“It’s caught a lot of fans off guard. But the goal was to reward continental excellence over recent years rather than short-term success.” Moore admitted.

Commercial power shift and club globalisation

Moore believes the USA is a calculated venue, aligning with FIFA’s strategy to grow the club game in North America.

“From a commercial and media rights perspective, this is a goldmine. It’s not just about football anymore, it’s about global branding, merchandise, and building future markets.” He said.

Fans can also expect robust VAR usage, increased squad sizes (up to 26 players), and broadcast innovations such as referee audio and in-game tactical cams.

Why South African fans should care

With Mamelodi Sundowns previously linked to qualification hopes, the spotlight is also on the CAF’s representation.

“It’s a chance for African clubs to challenge Europe and South America in a serious format,” Moore concluded.

Source: Briefly News