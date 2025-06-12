Kenya’s national team, the Harambee Stars, secured their first win under new coach Benni McCarthy with a narrow 2-1 victory over Chad in a friendly international

McCarthy praised the team’s cohesiveness and commitment, noting significant progress in executing his tactical approach after a productive training camp

The win follows a goalless draw in the first encounter and marks a positive step as Kenya looks to build momentum under McCarthy’s leadership

Kenya national team head coach Benni McCarthy expressed his delight after securing his first victory since taking charge of the Harambee Stars. The Kenyan side narrowly defeated Chad 2-1 in a friendly encounter on Tuesday, following a goalless draw between the two teams in their initial meeting.

Positive signs under McCarthy’s leadership

The former Bafana Bafana record goal scorer praised the team's cohesion and its commitment to executing his tactical instructions. McCarthy highlighted how the squad’s unity and hard work throughout the training camp had begun to translate into positive performances on the pitch.

“I’m very happy with the boys. They have had a really good week in camp. We spent valuable time getting to know each other, and the training sessions were productive. In the first game, we played exceptionally well and deserved to win.” McCarthy told L4B on YouTube.

Lessons learned from the goalless draw

Despite the strong showing in the opening fixture, Kenya left the field without a result, which visibly disappointed the players. McCarthy noted the frustration in the squad’s demeanour but used it as motivation heading into the second match.

“When you perform like we did and don’t win, you see the disappointment on the players’ faces. That spurred us on. I told them we just have to keep pushing. When you create chances and take them, winning becomes easier.”

Building momentum for the future

The Harambee Stars showed marked improvement in the second friendly, with the substitutes making significant impacts by capitalising on their opportunities. McCarthy was pleased to see his tactical ideas coming to life, particularly in terms of team movement and understanding on the pitch.

“It was encouraging to see the players grasp the style of play we want. They moved well, understood each other, and created numerous chances. This win is well deserved, and hopefully, it’s a foundation we can build on in future camps.” McCarthy added.

Kenya will look to continue their upward trajectory as they prepare for upcoming international fixtures, aiming to establish themselves as a competitive force in African football.

McCarthy has been under intense pressure to perform and has received criticism from certain voices in Kenyan football, like football legend Francis Baraza, who initially opposed the appointment of the South African icon.

