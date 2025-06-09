Kaizer Chiefs have set a strict mandate for coach Nasreddine Nabi, he will be dismissed if the team loses three consecutive matches in the 2025/26 season

Despite winning the Nedbank Cup and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup, Nabi’s job remains under pressure after a disappointing league campaign last season

The club expects consistent league performance and a turnaround from last season’s poor results to satisfy fans and management

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi may have saved his job by lifting the Nedbank Cup, but his future remains far from secure. The Tunisian tactician has reportedly been handed a stringent mandate by the club’s hierarchy ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign, a “three losses and you’re out” ultimatum.

This follows a disappointing league season for Amakhosi, who failed to secure a top-eight finish and ended the campaign with a record of eight wins, eight draws and 12 losses. Despite their underwhelming league form, the Nedbank Cup triumph ensured a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup and, crucially, bought Nabi some time in the hot seat.

Nabi under pressure despite cup success

According to revelations on the latest LeKokoLaSpace episode, Kaizer Chiefs have communicated a clear performance threshold to the 59-year-old. Should the club suffer three consecutive defeats during the new season, Nabi will reportedly face immediate dismissal, regardless of context or opponent.

This conditional backing from management highlights the precarious nature of Nabi’s tenure at Naturena. The club has made it clear that consistency and results will be non-negotiable as they aim to restore pride and compete for top honours in domestic football.

CAF qualification not enough for job security

While the Nedbank Cup win was seen as a vital achievement, it appears it merely postponed a looming decision. The pressure is now firmly on Nabi to deliver consistent league results. The CAF Confederation Cup berth is viewed as a bonus rather than a long-term buffer for underperformance.

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled for silverware in recent years, and the club’s fanbase is growing increasingly impatient. Management is equally eager to end the trophy drought in the league and expects Nabi to oversee a significant turnaround from last season’s failures.

All eyes on Amakhosi’s start to the season

With pre-season preparations underway, all eyes will be on how Amakhosi begin their campaign under Nabi’s continued leadership. A strong start will be essential, not only to stabilise the team but to ensure Nabi avoids the dreaded three-match losing streak that could spell the end of his time at Naturena.

How Nasreddine Nabi’s tactical plan secured Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup win

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs ended their decade-long trophy drought with a 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final, thanks to a tactically masterful performance by coach Nasreddine Nabi and a stunning late volley from captain Yusuf Maart.

The Soweto Derby thriller at Moses Mabhida Stadium saw Gaston Sirino score early from the spot, but it was Maart’s decisive goal that sealed the win and his legacy. The loss marked a bitter end to Jose Riveiro’s tenure at Pirates, who had once looked set for a treble.

Source: Briefly News