Mamelodi Sundowns have shown they are all but ready for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as they thrashed two United States teams in friendly matches.

The Premier Soccer League giants are one of the four teams representing Africa in the competition and are grouped alongside European giants Borussia Dortmund, Brazil’s Fluminense, and Ulsan HD.

The Brazilians will play their first game in the competition against Ulsan HD on Wednesday, January 18, 2025, at the Inter Miami Stadium in Florida.

Sundowns will be without one of the key players for the competition due to injury, but they can still rely on some of these players suggested for Miguel Cardoso ahead of the tournament.

Sundowns thrash U.S. opponents in back-to-back 6-0 wins

According to reports, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Miami FC and Sarasota in their friendly games ahead of the competition. The Brazilians thrashed both teams 6-0 each, showing they are prepared for the tournament.

In the first game against Miami FC, Grant Kekana, Neo Maema, Marcelo Allende, and Teboho Mokoena were on the scoresheet, with Namibian striker Peter Shalulile scoring a brace to cap off the match.

The second friendly match against Sarasota saw Cardoso make some changes to the lineup, and it was effective in the scoreline too.

Themba Zwane, who missed the CAF Champions League final defeat against Pyramids FC, was on the scoresheet alongside Maema, Kutlwano Letlhaku, and Lebo Mothiba, who scored a hat-trick.

Sundowns' first official match after losing in the CAF Champions League final will be against the South Korean side, and games against Dortmund and Fluminense will follow it.

Masandawana’s win over Miami FC and Sarasota gathered mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Sundowns thrashed two US opponents

PAPAGO JESSICA said:

"They r playing friendly games against teams that are not part of the tournament."

XX_Sogodi wrote:

"Playing friendlies against these ABC Motsepe League types of team in preparation for a World Cup will give you false hopes 🤞🏾."

PietsoAbel mentioned:

"Just say they won against Orbit College from US bcoz they play in League Two and they don't even take football into consideration."

GHOST 👻 ✌️✌️✌️ added:

"They were playing against part-time players, precisely McDonalds workers. They must score 6 against the teams in their CWC group."

OG_ Johannes reacted:

"Can they just play their 3 matches and come we don't want any delays for the PSL, coz this is their pre-season tour."

STAPURA🏅 commented:

"Not a real test. This team ranks 576 in the world while sundowns is 98 in the world. Even stellenbosch is 286 in the world. Come on, Maimi FC is not a real opponent."

Owami Sibiya shared:

"Mothiba is definitely starting ahead of Rayners and Shalulile. Cardoso will think he's good."

