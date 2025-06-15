South African international Thulani Hlatshwayo has stated why former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro should be crowned the best coach in the Premier Soccer League, ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso

Riveiro left Pirates at the end of the 2024-25 season to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, having won five titles with the Soweto giants and finishing in second place for the third consecutive season

The Bafana Bafana star's explanation sparked debate among fans on social media, while most of them don't agree with his submission

South African defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has divided the opinions of fans on social media after explaining why former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro should be crowned the best coach in the Premier Soccer League ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso.

The Spanish coach left Pirates at the end of the 2024-25 season to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, after winning five titles and securing a second-place finish again this season for the third consecutive campaign.

He was close to getting the Sea Robbers to the final of the CAF Champions League, but they lost to Pyramids FC in the semi-final.

Hlatshwayo names Riveiro as PSL coach of the season

According to iDiskiTimes, Hlatshwayo gave a detailed explanation of why he would give the Coach of the Season award to Riveiro over Cardoso, who won the Betway Premiership title with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The SuperSport United captain believes his former coach did enough to win the award despite technically not finishing the season with the Bucs.

“I’ll give it to Jose Riveiro because when you look at Sundowns, they have changed coaches,” the South African international said in an interview with iDiskiTimes.

“So, there should be that consistency, and now José, as much as they went out of the Champions League, they reached the Nedbank Cup final, and he has done it over and over again.”

Hlatshwayo's views gathered different reactions from fans on social media, as most people didn't agree with him.

Reactions as Hlatshwayo names Riveiro as PSL coach of the season

Motenegi.Masilo wrote:

"That's rubbish pirates as well has changed coaches."

Njinji Magwaza joked:

"His reason is that Sundowns changed coaches??? He is not too bright hey😂😂😂."

Gabriel Rimai said:

"After changing coaches, what was the effect of the coach who came in, Steve Barker, Cardoso are the only coaches who did better."

Bhambatha ☝️ mentioned:

"How about Steve Barker who keeps on producing good players every season and maintaining good positions."

GRimai38442 added:

"Barker CAF semi finals, number 3, Riveiro CAF semi finals, number 2 with help from fixed fixtures refs he doesn't deserve Even being on that list, TS Galaxy Coach did better after taking struggling team."

Rishen implied:

"Changed coaches and still won the league, not many coaches in any country is capable of doing that."

azwivhudzu29804 reacted:

"Steve Barker doesn't buy expensive players he took no name players and made them household names and the same Sundowns and Pirates coaches go and buy from him to me Steve Barker is the best give him flowers when he still doesn't wait for the grave to come 🤛."

KaYinike shared:

"They changed coaches and still surpassed Jose and yet he deserves coach of the season😭😭."

Tumisho commented:

"Who takes this c*w serious, when was the last time he even played an official match.....no wonder he's on the bench the entire season."

