Percy Tau has shared key insight as Jose Riveiro begins his journey as Al Ahly's head coach in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The former Orlando Pirates coach left the Premier Soccer League this summer for the Red Devils and led the team for the first time against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Sunday morning.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for him, as the environment is very different from South Africa. Al Ahly is a club with an incredibly passionate fanbase that expects nothing less than winning every competition they enter,” Tau told 947’s MSW.

“But the club has provided him with strong support and signed quality players, which will certainly help. That said, he’ll need to outperform the previous coach, Marcel Koller, who won 11 trophies while I was there. Riveiro has to raise the bar even higher.”

“What he achieved with Orlando Pirates shows he’s a capable coach who knows his craft. I believe he can succeed, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work. At Al Ahly, it’s not just about the matches there’s a whole different level of pressure he must handle,” Tau concluded.

Source: Briefly News