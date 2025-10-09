Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian was shot dead in a “brazen” attack while taking an early evening walk in Sydney, according to police, just months after he had survived a previous attempt on his life.

Local reports indicate that Mokhtarian previously survived an assassination attempt in February, 2025, when a gunman opened fire on him outside a gym in western Sydney.

According to ESPN, Mokhtarian competed in the UFC twice between 2018 and 2019, suffering defeats in both bouts before transitioning into coaching. It was also reported that he later played a key role in nurturing some of Australia’s top emerging mixed martial arts talents.

Police give update on Mokhtarian's death

New South Wales Police claimed Mokhtarian was killed in a “targeted” shooting in Riverstone, a suburb in northwest Sydney, on Wednesday evening.

NSW Police Superintendent Jason Joyce expressed both shock and disappointment about the shooting that led to the former UFC star's death.

However, he clarifies that police believe it wasn’t a random act of violence but a targeted attack, suggesting the victim was specifically chosen rather than an innocent bystander.

“It’s a bold and troubling incident, and it’s unfortunate to see something like this occur in our community,” said NSW Police Superintendent Jason Joyce.

“You would expect people to feel safe walking around their neighbourhood at that time of night, but our investigation indicates this was a targeted attack,” he added.

