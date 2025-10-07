Mohau Nkota’s journey from Orlando Pirates to the Saudi Pro League has completely changed his life both on the field and in his bank account

At just 20, he’s earning a salary most players can only dream of, and he’s already proving he belongs among the best in the Middle East

Beyond the money, his early performances at Al-Ettifaq show a young South African footballer thriving under new lights, far from home but full of promise

Mohau Nkota, the 20-year-old former Orlando Pirates forward, is making headlines for more than just his performances on the pitch.

Since moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, Nkota has been earning a salary that far surpasses what he received at the Soweto giants, signalling a new era of financial success for the young attacker.

“Feels amazing to see the hard work paying off,” says Nkota, whose early impact in Saudi Arabia is turning heads.

Mohau Nkota’s salary in Saudi Arabia was disclosed

According to Capology, a website specialising in detailed football salary data, Nkota earns €19,615 per week. That translates to roughly R396,000 per month and an annual salary of around R20.6 million, with little to no income tax affecting the total.

In comparison, Nkota’s earnings in South Africa with Orlando Pirates were a fraction of this amount. While he isn’t the top earner at Al-Ettifaq, former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum leads the pack, earning around €288,462 per week , Nkota’s salary is still exceptional for a player of his age.

Rising star in Saudi Football

The 20-year-old winger made his senior debut for Orlando Pirates on 19 October 2024, during the Carling Black Label Cup against Magesi FC, where he impressed after coming off the bench at halftime.

Just a week later, on 25 October 2024, he made his first league start and immediately stole the spotlight by scoring a first-half brace in a 2-1 win over AmaZulu, marking the arrival of a new star in Soweto.

Nkota’s rise continued on the continental stage. On 26 November 2024, he delivered another brace in the CAF Champions League group-stage clash against CR Belouizdad, securing a 2-1 away victory for the Buccaneers.

His crucial goals didn’t stop there on 1 April 2025; he scored the decisive strike in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against MC Alger, giving Pirates a vital 1-0 away advantage.

By the end of the 2024/25 season, Nkota had featured in 39 matches across all competitions, contributing 12 goals and assists combined, an impressive return for a teenager in his first full season of top-flight football.

His performances caught the attention of scouts abroad, and on 13 July 2025, he sealed a permanent move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, a major step up both professionally and financially.

Nkota wasted no time making an impression in his new home. On 28 August 2025, he scored on his debut in Al-Ettifaq’s 2-1 win over Al Kholood, finding the net in the seventh minute.

