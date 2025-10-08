Former beauty queen Velaze Vinolia Mabele paid tribute to Nathi Mthethwa by sharing a heartfelt video and message expressing her shock and sorrow at his passing

Mthethwa was a prominent South African politician who served as Ambassador to France, Minister of Arts and Culture, and Minister of Police, leaving a lasting impact on the country's cultural and political landscape

The online community in South Africa reacted with a mix of condolences and controversy, with some praising Mthethwa's charisma and leadership, while others called for truth and transparency surrounding his death and past actions

Former beauty queen Velaze Vinolia Mabele, who once held the titles of Ms United Nations International and Ms Africa United Nations 2018, has joined many South Africans in mourning the passing of South African politician Nathi Mthethwa.

A former beauty queen in South Africa shared a throwback video of the late politician Nathi Mthethwa.

Mabele took to her Facebook account to share an emotional throwback video of herself shaking hands with the late former Minister of police during a past event.

The touching clip was filmed at Freedom Park, where she hosted and curated the induction of Archbishop Desmond Tutu into the prestigious institution, alongside Freedom Park’s CEO Ms Jane Mufamadi and representatives from the Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation.

In her heartfelt caption, former pageant queen expressed disbelief and sorrow at Mthethwa’s death, writing:

"The news of your passing has come as a great shock. I keep wishing someone would tell me this is all just a bad dream. You were a brave and resilient leader who always encouraged me never to give up, no matter how tough things became. It’s so difficult to comprehend it all. Rest in power, Nyambose."

The tribute clip posted on 7 October 2025 by Velaze Vinolia Mabele quickly drew attention online, with many netizens joining her in remembering Mthethwa’s contributions to South Africa’s cultural and political landscape.

About Nathi Mthethwa before his tragic death in Paris

Born Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mthethwa on January 23, 1967, Nathi Mthethwa was a politician from South Africa who held the position of ambassador to France from 2024 until his passing in 2025.

He was a prominent member of the African National Congress (ANC), serving as the party's representative in the National Assembly from 2002 to 2023. He also held several cabinet posts, including Minister of Arts and Culture from 2014 to 2023 and Minister of Police from 2008 to 2014.

There was debate surrounding the Marikana massacre during his time as Minister of Police. He later came under fire for excessive expenditure on cultural initiatives while serving as Minister of Arts and Culture.

Fast forward to 2025, the ambassador to France was found dead in Paris on September 30, 2025, and authorities have alleged that it could have been a result of him falling from a 22nd-floor hotel window in Paris.

Velaze Vinolia Mabele is a luxury fashion brand founded by South African designer Vinolia Mabele, a former Ms. UN International.

SA reacts to former pageant queen's tribute to Nathi Mthethwa

The online community of Mzansi took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Final Fexter Nseula shared:

"I first met him in the days when he was at Sikhukhune Municipality in 2009 he had charisma and very charming individual."

Gcule Lusapho wrote:

"What a gentleman...rest brother."

Khungiwe Dalingozi added:

"Such a gentleman ,oh marn Nyambose😭."

Elijah Maunigan expressed:

"This man was too clean."

DZ Madlala commented:

"But Nathi deprived us of crucial information as he was supposed to appear before the Madlanga Commission. We need the truth."

Watch the video below:

