Sixteen years after the 2009 incident with Joel Santana and Aaron Mokoena, Walter Mokoena finally shared his perspective.

He clarified that he was never fired and reflected on the challenge of balancing honest commentary with professional responsibility

Mokoena also highlighted his career beyond broadcasting, including advising the late Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and working on projects addressing South Africa’s water issues

Former SABC sports broadcaster Walter Mokoena has spoken about the incident involving former Bafana Bafana head coach Joel Santana and then-captain Aaron Mokoena, which led to his suspension by the public broadcaster in June 2009.

At the time, Mokoena, a sports presenter on Soccerzone, commented that Santana and Aaron Mokoena should step down following South Africa’s loss to Spain in the FIFA Confederations Cup in Bloemfontein. His remarks sparked outrage among fans and media personalities who felt they were distasteful.

Now, sixteen years later, Mokoena has shared his side of the story.

“I was never fired. But in my role as an anchor, I shouldn't have said that. But I wasn't alone in the studio. I looked at the people around me, hoping they would say something, and they didn't,” he told SABC’s Radio 2000 host Thabiso Mosia on 3 October 2025.

Mokoena's sports broadcasting career

Mokoena is a celebrated South African sports broadcaster whose career has spanned more than two decades. He began in 1998 at P4 radio in Cape Town before moving into print journalism as a correspondent and contributing to Sports Life magazine.

He later honed his broadcasting skills at Kaya FM in Gauteng, building a reputation as a dynamic and engaging sports presenter.

In 2000, Mokoena joined the SABC, taking over from Martin Locke as the host of the Saturday afternoon sports show. He became a familiar face to South African sports fans, presenting popular programs such as Laduma and Rugga Live.

Over the years, he covered major sporting events, including the 2003 Wimbledon finals and the 2003 Rugby World Cup, earning recognition for his energetic and knowledgeable presentation style.

After nearly two decades with the SABC, Mokoena resigned in 2017, emphasizing that his departure was not due to any issues but a personal decision to move on. His work has left a lasting impact on sports broadcasting in South Africa, and he remains a respected figure in the industry.

Mokoena's work after sports broadcasting

Beyond broadcasting, Mokoena served as an advisor to the late former Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, expressing shock and paying tribute following Mthethwa’s tragic death in France in September 2025.

In recent years, he has also been involved in initiatives aimed at addressing South Africa’s water challenges.

Mokoena is the founder and executive chairman of the South Africa International Water Week (SAIWW), an independent organization focused on research and innovation, skills development, and finance/investment in the water sector.

The organization is set to hold its first water indaba, an investment summit, in Durban in 2026. Despite being nicknamed “Walter Water,” Mokoena insists he is merely a facilitator, bringing together various stakeholders to address the country's water issues.

“I’m not coming with a solution. I’m just bringing the voices together to have these conversations,” he stated.

Mokoena, who has a daughter with actress Pearl Thusi, continues to contribute to sports journalism while sharing insights from his extensive career in broadcasting and advisory roles.

