SuperSport sports presenter Carol Tshabalala has been appointed CEO of iME Africa Digital Communications, marking a major career shift

The award-winning broadcaster says her new position builds on years of experience across global media platforms

Tshabalala will now lead iME Africa’s expansion strategy, focusing on digital innovation and business communication tools

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Tshabalala about her new role, her leadership vision, and what the appointment means for her career journey

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SuperSport sports presenter Carol Tshabalala has officially stepped into a major executive leadership role, marking a significant expansion of her career beyond broadcasting.

Carol Tshabalala Speaks on New CEO Role at iME Africa As SuperSport Presenter Takes On New Position

Source: Instagram

The former SABC Sport and Premier League Productions presenter has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of iME Africa Digital Communications, placing one of Africa’s most recognisable sports broadcasters at the centre of a fast-growing digital technology platform.

Carol Tshabalala on CEO appointment at iME Africa

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Tshabalala said her new role does not signal a departure from sports broadcasting, but rather an expansion of her long-standing media journey.

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“I haven’t transitioned away from sports broadcasting. It remains a core part of who I am and what I do. My journey has always been about growth and evolution, not replacement,” she said.

She explained that the opportunity came after years of working across global platforms and observing how media, audiences, and technology are rapidly changing.

“The opportunity to step into a CEO Africa role at iME came from years of experience working across global platforms, understanding audiences and recognising how communication and technology are evolving. It was a natural extension of my career,” Tshabalala added.

Tshabalala said her new position brings together media experience, business understanding, and technology-driven innovation, with a focus on building communication solutions for African organisations. She also reinforced that iME Africa is not a traditional media platform.

Carol Tshabalala Speaks on New CEO Role at iME Africa As SuperSport Presenter Takes On New Position

Source: Original

iME Africa digital communication growth strategy

According to Tshabalala, iME Africa is a technology-driven business platform designed to help organisations communicate more efficiently, engage audiences better, and operate in a more connected digital environment.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to contribute to how businesses across Africa communicate and operate in a more efficient, connected way,” she said.

She added that the platform sits at the intersection of technology and business, with video and digital tools playing a central role in improving communication across sectors. Tshabalala emphasised that Africa is already experiencing a shift towards faster and more intelligent communication systems powered by evolving technology infrastructure.

“We are moving towards faster, more accessible, and more intelligent ways of communicating. Video, powered by technology, allows for clarity, connection, and efficiency whether in business, education, or collaboration,” she explained.

She said one of the key challenges in expanding iME Africa is changing perceptions about what the platform actually represents.

“One of the key challenges is shifting perception, helping people understand that iME is not just media, but a technology platform built to improve business efficiency and communication,” Tshabalala said.

Carol Tshabalala Speaks on New CEO Role at iME Africa As SuperSport Presenter Takes On New Position

Source: Getty Images

At the same time, she believes this presents a major opportunity given Africa’s growing demand for digital transformation. Tshabalala will lead iME Africa’s growth strategy across the continent, focusing on market development, strategic partnerships, and scalable digital solutions.

She also noted that her experience working with global organisations such as Premier League Productions has shaped her leadership approach.

“Working in high-performance global environments taught me the importance of systems, structure, and consistency. I bring that into how I approach leadership,” she said.

However, she stressed the importance of adapting global lessons to African realities. On leadership and representation, Tshabalala acknowledged that women remain underrepresented in tech and executive roles.

“There are still barriers around access, representation, and credibility, especially in tech-led spaces. I’ve navigated this by focusing on excellence and building a strong track record,” she said.

In terms of the future, Tshabalala said success at iME Africa will be defined by positioning the company as a trusted digital partner for African businesses.

“Success in my first year is about positioning iME Africa as a trusted technology partner for African businesses navigating digital transformation,” she said.

She concluded that growth must go hand in hand with impact, ensuring solutions remain relevant and accessible across the continent.

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Source: Briefly News