Carol Tshabalala, a well-known SuperSport sports presenter, has taken on a senior leadership position in a digital communications company

The move connects Tshabalala’s extensive background in sports broadcasting with iME Africa’s strategy to scale video-driven and digital communication services across

The appointment signals a major career milestone for Tshabalala, placing her at the forefront of a growing push for innovation in Africa’s media and technology space

SuperSport sports presenter Carol Tshabalala has bagged a new gig, in what could be the biggest role of her decorated broadcasting career.

SuperSport Sports Presenter Carol Tshabalala Appointed CEO of iME Africa Digital Communications

Source: Instagram

The former SABC Sport presenter, who has also worked on English Premier League Productions, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of iME Africa Digital Communications.

Carol Tshabalala appointed CEO of iME Africa

The organisation confirmed the appointment on Instagram, saying Tshabalala’s arrival marks a strategic move aimed at strengthening its expansion across key African markets while reinforcing its continental footprint.

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It made the announcement on Thursday 16 April 2026:

“We are proud to announce the appointment of Carol Tshabalala as CEO, Africa at iME – a strategic leadership move that strengthens the company’s expansion across key African markets reinforcing its current footprint on the continent.”

The announcement was made by CEO Tandi Potgieter, who leads the company’s global strategy focused on expanding all iME product offerings, including one-way interviews, video calls, and digital content such as live streaming services.

See the post below:

According to the company, Tshabalala will spearhead iME’s Africa growth agenda, focusing on market development, strategic partnerships, and regional execution across high-potential African economies.

Tshabalala brings more than two decades of experience in broadcasting, executive production, live events, and international sports media. Widely regarded as Africa’s “First Lady of Sport,” she has built a career spanning SABC Sport, SuperSport, Premier League Productions, major global tournaments, and high-profile live event hosting. The organisation noted that her experience combines strong audience credibility, deep continental insight, and global media reach, positioning her well to lead its expansion across Africa.

Carol Tshabalala during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 19, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. Image: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

She will also drive iME’s emerging markets strategy by identifying scalable opportunities across media, sport, business, and digital communities, while advancing the company’s broader vision of building a connected future through video technology.

With Potgieter overseeing global operations and Tshabalala leading the African mandate, iME says it is entering a new growth phase focused on strengthening its presence in key African markets through innovation, monetisation, and deeper audience engagement.

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Source: Briefly News