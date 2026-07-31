A 99-year-old woman known as Lady Audrey shared her daily bed stretching routine on TikTok, leaving viewers stunned

The video showed the elderly woman doing leg stretches, neck rolls and a tapping technique she swears keeps her body going strong

Younger viewers flooded the comments admitting they could not keep up with a woman nearly a century old

The picture on the left showed the 99-year-old gogo in bed, talking about how she stays young. Image: @ladyaudrey99

Source: TikTok

A 99-year-old woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a morning routine that left people half her age feeling thoroughly outclassed. Lady Audrey, who posts under the handle ladyaudrey99, filmed herself in bed demonstrating the stretches she does every single morning before getting up.

In the video, Lady Audrey encouraged viewers not to rush out of bed. Instead, she recommended stretching the legs, rolling the neck from side to side and taking slow, deep breaths to bring oxygen to the muscles. She also demonstrated a tapping technique, using fingertips along the thighs and calves to wake up the blood vessels.

Lady Audrey's secret to staying fine at 99

She asked her followers to share their own morning routines, and the response was enormous. In her caption, she explained the philosophy simply:

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"Take care of your body, and it will take care of you."

What struck most viewers was not just that she was 99 years old. It was that her flexibility and range of motion looked effortless, something many commenters in their 30s said they could no longer manage themselves.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers react to Audrey's flexibility

The comments section quickly filled with admiration, humour and a fair amount of self-reflection:

Ms.LenaRochelle said:

"Miss lady I can barely roll out of bed. 😩😂"

prissy_dai_917604 wrote:

"Living proof that age ain't nothing but a number because I can't stretch my legs like that. 🥰🥰🥰"

Ndo admitted:

"I can't even raise my arm above my head, and I'm 36 years. 🥺"

Charnz added:

"33 and stiff as hell. 🥹"

Lana shared:

"I'm in my 30s, and my joints don't cooperate like this since I've had these babies. Let me get on your routine. You are fabulous. 🌸"

redhotma43 wrote:

"What a blessing! Stretching definitely makes a difference. 🥰🥰🧘‍♀️"

AC said:

"I know that's right, so encouraging age is just a number! 🔥"

StilettoBaby declared:

"Yep, imma listen to her cause I'm trying to be a whole problem one day!"

Erra wrote:

"Let me start doing this, I wanna be in the same shape as you in my 90s. ❤️"

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Source: Briefly News