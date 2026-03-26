Xolile Ves reacted to Kelly Rowland’s healthy lunch, blending humour and curiosity to spark a conversation about diet and wellness

The video made viewers think about meals in a light, relatable way without being critical, and fans were drawn into the mix of laughter and lifestyle insights.

His commentary focused on the simplicity of Rowland’s plate, highlighting ingredients that support health and beauty at her age

A few days after sharing his usual reaction clips, Xolile Ves turned his attention to Kelly Rowland’s lunch. Fans were drawn in by his playful critique, and the conversation about healthy eating and celebrity habits became the centre of the topic.

The picture on the left showed Kelly Rowland posing in a black dress. Image: Kelly Rowland

Source: Facebook

A funny online reaction sparked conversations when South African content creator @xolile_ves shared his thoughts on Kelly Rowland’s simple lunch on 24 March 2026. The video, posted on Instagram, showed Rowland, the 42-year-old American singer and former Destiny’s Child star, serving herself a plate of salad, sardines, boiled eggs, lemon and a light drizzle of dressing. Xolile, known for commenting on both local and international meals, gave his humorous critique while acknowledging that the diet might be part of what keeps Rowland looking youthful.

Rowland’s choice of a nutrient-rich but modest plate aligns with wellness trends many fans admire. Sardines and eggs are high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, often linked to better skin and overall health, which fans associate with her glowing appearance. Xolile’s commentary highlighted both the simplicity and effectiveness of the meal, offering insights into why some people maintain their youthful look through diet.

Celebrity lunches dissected with humour

The reel resonated with viewers because it combined humour with relatability. Many followers could see themselves in the situation, either poking fun at small meals or appreciating healthy choices. Some South Africans compared the lunch to hearty local plates, sparking discussions about what real food looks like across cultures.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Audience reactions were full of engagement and personality, with viewers laughing at Xolile’s playful remarks and admiring Rowland’s commitment to wellness. People shared stories of their own attempts at healthy lunches and reflected on what they might change in their daily meals.

The screenshot on the left captured Xolile reacting t Kelly Rowland's healthy lunch. Image: xolile_ves

Source: TikTok

Check out the Instagram post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Zolaaah said:

“No! I am sorry, Kelly, no aromat or even black pepper on the eggs, I can’t accept that at all.”

Zimkhitha1 said:

“Hayi, there is definitely something missing here because this cannot be the final meal.”

Nozie_ndix said:

“So she basically just cooked eggs and called it a day. This is too funny.”

Nomvulaletsiki said:

“You’re literally exercising while making this health food, that part took me out.”

Msdibu said:

“Pilchard without swimming in tomato sauce is actually wild. I can’t deal with this combo.”

Cookingwithlaperfecttouch said:

“Pilchard without the tomato sauce swimming part just doesn’t make sense; it feels incomplete.”

missrebeccajanee said:

“Good morning, because those sardines look like they went to private school with that kind of treatment.”

lindi_nkuna said:

“This is a full-on fart bomb combo. I already know the aftermath is dangerous.”

Shongile_matwalana_ said:

“This salad just made me irrationally angry. It looks wrong, and I don’t trust it at all.”

Khoslandskhosikb said:

“No wonder you don’t grow old eating like this, you’re even exercising while making already healthy food, this is too much.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Kelly Rowland

Source: Briefly News