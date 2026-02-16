An American put Kelly Rowland on blast as the singer faces criticism from Nicki Minaj fans

Kelly Rowland's looks became the topic of discussion, igniting passion from loyal fans

The latest backlash against an American blogger in defence of Kelly's looks brought to mind South African radio personality Anele Mdoda's past take on the singer's appearance

Kelly Rowland was trending on social media after her discussion about the female artists she admires. The musician has been on a press tour for her latest movie, Relationship Goals.

Kelly Rowland was called ugly, and Anele Mdoda's name soon came up. Image: Noam Galai / Getty Images / @zintathu / Instagram

Source: UGC

A video of Kelly Rowland mentioning female artists she wants to work with ruffled feathers. Some Nicki Minaj fans did not appreciate the names she mentioned, and it became a hot-button topic. Kelly Rowland fans showed up for the singer once again. They passionately defended her following unsavory comments about the way the singer looks.

The clip of Kelly Rowland during an interview became a topic of conversation after sharing who she wants to work with in music. The American musician said she would like to work with Cardi B, Megan Thee stallion and Doechii because they support women. Nicki Minaj fans did not take kindly to the interview, as they felt Kelly excluded Nicki Minaj to imply the rapper does not support women. A particularly upset blogger on X @20daysofaugust1 shared a post calling Kelly the ugliest Destiny's Child member. See the now-deleted post:

An American called Kelly Rowland in 2026 and was dragged. Image: Briefly News

Source: UGC

The American blogger faced much vitriol, and some mistook the latest tweet for Anele Mdoda, who had made similar comments in the past. The South African radio personality was trolled for years as people reminded her that she was loudly wrong about Kelly's looks.

Kelly Rowland fans defend her looks

Social media was awash with posts from people slamming the online user for describing Kelly as anything beautiful. Fans argued that the blogger was delusional and was only hating. Some posted photos to combat the X user's take about Kelly. Read people's comments below:

@Edward_G8 remarked:

"Anele must be enjoying seeing Kelly Rowland being dragged by n the internet right now."

@1814JOSH said:

"Kelly Rowland Ugly????? What do ya'll be talking about?"

@MagicHandz was amazed:

"Is that what people are saying today? Let me tell ya.. any person that calls Kelly Rowland ugly has a mental illness."

@headbeyhive wrote:

"Mind you, the barbz used her to say she’s better than Beyonce and prettie,r and now they’re saying she’s Bey’s backup dancer and ugly… being a barb is a mental illness omg."

SA sees Thuso Mbedu's resemblance to Kelly Rowland

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Rowland and ugly don’t even go together. Be so serious.

Online users shared their reactions to seeing Thuso Mbedu sporting short, straight hair. The Hollywood actress has been a hot topic since the launch of her new show, Task.

A set of photos of Thuso Mbedu, done by Raul Romo, went viral on social media and inspired some hilarious commentary. The actress was compared to Kelly Rowland.

Source: Briefly News