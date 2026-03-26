A high school student rapped in Afrikaans, catching attention with her confident flow and unique language choice

Her performance highlighted the growing presence of Afrikaans in South African hip-hop, and fans were intrigued by her talent

Her clip went viral on TikTok as it encouraged discussions about diversity in music and the role of Afrikaans in the genre

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A South African high school student grabbed attention online when a video of her performing unexpectedly started making rounds. Her energy, confidence, and unique approach quickly caught viewers’ eyes, and people from across the country, and even beyond, stopped to see what was happening.

The visual on the left showed the singer and songwriter wearing school uniform. Image: @ziane_ss_saayman

Source: TikTok

A few days after sharing her latest music clip, South African singer and songwriter @ziane_ss_saayman drew attention online with a bold performance rapping in Afrikaans while wearing her high school uniform. The video, posted on TikTok on 21 March 2026, quickly grabbed the attention of followers both locally and internationally. Ziane’s choice to rap in Afrikaans, a language that has been gaining traction in the hip-hop scene, stood out in a space often dominated by English.

The rise of Afrikaans rap artists has been notable in recent years, blending cultural nuances with modern hip-hop beats. Ziane’s performance highlighted how language can be a powerful tool for expression, resonating with audiences beyond her school community. The video by singer @ziane_ss_saayman showcased her skill in fusing storytelling, rhythm, and local slang, making her a fresh voice in the genre.

Afrikaans hip-hop is carving a niche

Many viewers were impressed that a high school student could deliver such polished verses while staying true to her roots. The clip sparked conversations about the future of Afrikaans rap and the importance of seeing local languages represented in popular culture. Users compared her style to other rising stars in South African hip-hop and praised her ability to make a school uniform look effortless on stage.

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Audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many commenting on her confidence, lyricism, and unique approach to language in hip-hop. Others expressed excitement about seeing more young artists challenge norms and bring new perspectives to the genre.

Ziane on the left rapping in Afrikaans. Image: @ziane_ss_saayman

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Bakwe Chokoe wrote:

“Bar for bar, noot vir not. Translation: Word for word, note for note. 🔥”

Thabang said:

“Nicki van de Manaj.”

271ceo said:

“Maybach music no, Land Cruiser music yes. Translation: Switching luxury rap vibes to local rural vibes.”

Buu said:

“Is this tough on the plaas?”

Daniel D Matter said:

“Yes, wena uit die blou van ons hemel.”

Whazeer said:

“Dala 7de Laan.”

Nathiey said:

“Album ‘Ons nie gaan toe America nie’. Translation: Album: we are not going to America.”

Mp3 said:

“Wat’s die naam van die liedjie sodat ek seker kan maak ek luister dit nie. Translation: “What’s the name of the song so I can make sure I don’t listen to it.”

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Source: Briefly News