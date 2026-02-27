Two Afrikaans TikTok influencers spent a day on the training field with the Vodacom Bulls ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash

The duo challenged Handre Pollard and several players to various games and activities, leaving the internet in stitches

Rugby fans and followers flooded the comments laughing, with many saying the scenes were the best thing they had seen all day

Janey and Waney with Handre Pollard. Images: @janeywaney30

TikTok duo @janeywaney30 showed their day out with the Vodacom Bulls on 25 February 2026. The couple had a blast as the team prepared for their United Rugby Championship match against the Hollywoodbets Sharks on 28 February 2026 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The two influencers spent time on the training field with the players and turned the whole session into pure entertainment. In their caption they joked that in their "professional opinion" the Bulls were more than ready, but that they themselves were not, after walking away with serious body aches.

The Sharks come into the match having welcomed back several Springboks, including Ox Nché, Vincent Koch, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jordan Hendrikse, André Esterhuizen, and Makazole Mapimpi, according to SA Rugby Magazine. The Bulls sit eighth on the URC log, one point ahead of the tenth-placed Sharks, who also top the SA Shield standings. It is shaping up to be one of the most exciting local derbies of the season.

Handre Pollard and the Blue Bulls bring the laughs

The duo wasted no time getting stuck in with the players. They did a kicking drill alongside Handre Pollard, challenged players to a race on the field and attempted a tackling drill that ended with Waney spitting out a mouthful of grass. At one point they spotted a drone in the sky and jokingly accused it of being a Sharks spy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the Afrikaans influencer duo

Mzansi praised the TikTok duo @janeywaney30 on their hilarious day with Handre Pollard and the Blue Bulls:

@carin_nel1 joked:

"Sharks have already started spying 🤣"

@✝️Sand®️a✝️ admitted:

"Not gonna lie... Handre Pollard would also make me a little nervous 😂 You guys are hilarious."

@Sena🤍🫧 said:

"'I think it's a coach', that part makes me cry 😂😂✋🏾"

@heindupreez wrote:

"Best video I've seen today 😂😂 Go Bulls!!"

@Linda Magor laughed:

"Cancel the game, people are just coming for you 😂😂😂"

@skye_2 asked:

"Are you going to be there because I'm a big fan, I love your vids and my mom loves your vids too, hope I see you there and get a picture."

@needles said:

"I won't drink a cold drink again until I finish watching your videos 🤣"

@jevdspuy added:

"You guys are so funny. Make me laugh 🤣🤣"

@Justin On Cars wrote:

"Hahaha you guys are special, lol."

@J• asked:

"Where is Victor Matfield 😭"

@Monzi ☑️ added:

"Victor Matfield 😭😭"

@Alex the ghost said:

"I'm looking for blue bulls pants 😭 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

An influencer couple discussing a dance competition with a Blue Bulls player. Images: @janeywaney30

