Springboks veteran Handre Pollard has offered fans a rare glimpse into his family life during a festive bush getaway

The World Cup winner and his wife have been celebrating a milestone year marked by a new arrival and major life changes

The holiday comes at a meaningful time as the fly-half settles back into South African rugby after years abroad

Springboks veteran Handré Pollard is spending quality family time with his wife, Marise, and their two children while on holiday at a game reserve in Limpopo.

Handre Pollard (L) embraces his wife Marise Malherbe as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.Image: Thomas SAMSON

Source: Getty Images

The couple, who welcomed their second child in October 2025, shared a series of heartwarming photos from their festive getaway on Instagram on Tuesday, 24 December, drawing warm reactions from rugby fans and followers.

In the first gallery of images, the Pollard family is seen enjoying their stay at Qwabi Private Game Reserve, soaking up the tranquil bushveld surroundings. The second gallery features scenic moments of wildlife viewing and family swims, with Marise and the children joining in, capturing the beauty and calm of nature.

Fans were quick to share their admiration in the comments section.

@moleculemomma:

"Beautiful family. Merry Christmas."

@beatrix.strydom:

"God bless your wonderful family."

@estehuizenalta:

"You are a beautiful family."

The Pollards welcomed their second child, Isabella, in October 2025, following the birth of their first child, Hunter André Pollard, in April 2024. The growing family has openly shared glimpses of parenthood, embracing both the joy and challenges that come with it.

Handre Pollard poses for a photograph with his wife, Marise and their son Hunter following the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match. Image: Malcolm Couzens

Source: Getty Images

Springboks fly-half marks 8th wedding anniversary

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on 10 December 2025. Marise marked the milestone by sharing a heartfelt video from their wedding day at the scenic Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, simply captioned:

“8 years today.”

After spending several years abroad while Pollard played for Leicester Tigers in the United Kingdom, the family returned to South Africa in 2025. They are currently staying with Marise’s parents while their new home is under construction and their furniture is being shipped from the UK.

Handré Pollard recently signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in Pretoria, officially marking his return to South African rugby. The World Cup-winning fly-half has spoken about his excitement at being closer to family while continuing his career locally.

The Pollards are not the only Springbok family celebrating new arrivals in 2025. Eben and Anlia Etzebeth recently welcomed their second child, while Faf and Mine de Klerk celebrated the birth of their second baby in November. From sleepless nights to what Marise has described as “beautiful chaos,” 2025 is shaping up to be a baby boom year for South Africa’s rugby royalty.

