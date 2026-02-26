A viral video captured a man carefully counting his KFC order at the counter before leaving the fast-food store

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, showed the customer verifying a 21-piece bucket to ensure no pieces were missing

Social media users supported the move, with many claiming they had previously been short-changed on large orders

A man was filmed counting out 21 pieces of chicken at a KFC counter to ensure accuracy. Image: Georgii Boronin

Source: Getty Images

A local fast-food customer sparked a massive conversation about consumer rights after he refused to leave a KFC restaurant without checking his order.

The video was shared on Instagram by @isixhosaproverbs on February 25 2026, where it racked up 58K views as commenters weighed in on his actions.

In the clip, the man stood boldly at the counter of an undisclosed branch, counting out a 21-piece bucket. Unbothered by the stares from other customers, the man placed the chicken back into the bucket one by one while counting out loud.

The KFC chicken audit

The content creator, Instagram user @isixhosaproverb, advised social media users to always check their orders. They alleged that staff members sometimes short-change customers to balance their stock. By conducting his audit, the man ensured that he got the right number of pieces that he paid for.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi weighs in on the KFC ‘chicken audit'

The post gained significant traction, with many social media users flooding the comments to say he was right. Many shared their own stories of getting home only to realise their buckets were a few pieces short. Some joked about his accuracy, with others suggesting he was overqualified and belonged on the Madlanga Commission. Others admitted they learned an important lesson and promised to start opening their packages before leaving the stores in future.

Social media users praised the man’s confidence, with some joking he should work for a commission of inquiry. Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @zandamtshakazantlebi commented:

"This is me at Beaufort West or Graafreinet on our long-distance trips to or from the Eastern Cape 😂."

User @snqokoloko said:

"Payday vibes 😂."

User @blart_playz joked:

"Just order from the same KFC. I informed them that they robbed you of a piece on your last purchase, and they'll most probably rectify it."

User @kiggundukjohn commented:

"Danko! 🙌🏿Always open the box at the counter. Next thing you know, you get home, and only find two small wings."

User @hlazolele joked:

"The Madlanga Commission mayikuthathe (must take you in), you belong there 😂."

User @nikho006

"He's a legend in my book."

User @mr_spec1997 advised:

"True, from eight pieces, just make sure you count, especially if you use the drive-thru."

