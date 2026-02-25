A viral interview surfaced involving a veteran journalist discussing the controversial migration of Afrikaner refugees to the United States

Reports indicate that almost 2,000 individuals have now relocated under refugee status, after an initial group that arrived in May 2025

Social media reactions flooded in as the discussion raised concerns over the fairness of the current US immigration policies

Local journalist Max du Preez discussed the rise in South African refugees moving to the US.

Source: Twitter

The global community is currently debating the fairness of American immigration rules after a high-profile interview went viral.

The interview clip was shared on TikTok by @60minutes on 23 February 2026, where it gained a lot of attention and comments from local and international viewers.

Veteran journalist Max du Preez spoke to an American reporter from the 60 Minutes news programme about the high number of Afrikaner refugees moving to the US. Since the first refugees arrived in May 2025, almost 2,000 more have now moved there. When asked how he felt about this group being the only ones allowed in while other countries are not allowed, he called the situation absurd.

The absurdity of selective asylum

He argued that the US government’s actions make it look as though white Afrikaner lives are more important than those of refugees from other countries. In TikTok by @60minutes’s video, Max added that the policy sends a message that some lives matter more than others.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the honest journalist

The comments section was filled with people who lambasted the Trump administration’s biased actions. Many locals agreed with Max and praised him for telling the truth. Some pointed out the difficulties these refugees face, such as struggling to find proper homes in the US. American viewers called for an official investigation into how the administration was managing immigration to ensure everyone was treated fairly.

Many viewers praised the journalist for calling out the absurdity of the selective refugee process.

Source: UGC

User @JawZ added:

"Max du Preez has a brilliant mind."

User @highfunctioningferal commented:

"I remember learning a few months back that they were struggling and didn’t receive the resources they were promised. I need to look into it again."

User @Gabi Mbele said:

"Mr Max is the reason I became a journalist! 👏🏾."

User @Sango shared:

"Oh Boy! Trump won't be happy with this one."

User @Pootie_tang commented:

"So many faced significant challenges, including struggling to find adequate housing and relied on community support instead of the agency's help. They dealt with limited, sometimes unsafe, living conditions upon arrival."

User @Roger Smith added:

"There should be sensible administration. The courts need to intervene, but then again, the immigration practices seem to be the jurisdiction of Trump."

Source: Briefly News