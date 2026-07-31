Sjava says Emtee's real-life approach to music changed how he writes songs and tells authentic stories

The musician praised Emtee and Ruff for teaching him creative ways to express emotions through lyrics

Sjava reflected on Emtee's influence during a candid interview about their collaborative album, The Trap Temptations

Sjava credits Emtee for shaping his honest songwriting style. Image: Sjava and Emtee

Source: Instagram

Sjava has paid heartfelt tribute to Emtee, revealing that the rapper played a major role in transforming the way he writes music. While reflecting on their journey together, the award-winning musician shared that spending time around Emtee taught him to draw inspiration from real-life moments instead of made-up stories, a lesson that continues to shape his music today.

Sjava says Emtee became his musical inspiration

A report by Slikouronlife highlighted that speaking on Scoop Makhathini's YouTube interview series alongside Emtee and Ruff, Sjava was asked what he and Emtee have in common. Without hesitation, he said he has always admired Emtee's talent and considers him one of the musicians he looks up to.

Sjava explained that Emtee helped him discover fresh ways to communicate emotions through music. Rather than spelling everything out, he showed him how carefully chosen words and creative storytelling could make songs more meaningful.

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Watch the interview in the YouTube post below:

Everyday moments became music lessons

Sjava shared that spending time with Emtee was like attending a masterclass in songwriting. Image: Sjava

Source: Getty Images

The Umama hitmaker shared that spending time with Emtee was like attending a masterclass in songwriting. He recalled how they could spend an ordinary day together, only for those exact moments to later appear in one of Emtee's songs.

That ability to transform real-life experiences into relatable music left a lasting impression on Sjava and influenced the way he writes his own lyrics today.

Their respect shines through new collaboration

The publication further stated that the interview also highlighted the close bond between Sjava, Emtee, Saudi and Ruff as they reflected on creating The Trap Temptations. Beyond discussing the album, the conversation revealed the genuine admiration the artists have for one another and the creative chemistry that keeps bringing them back together.

For fans, Sjava's comments offered more than praise. He revealed the story behind his artistic growth and showed how learning from fellow musicians helped him develop the honest, emotionally rich songwriting style that has become one of his biggest strengths.

Sjava's global music dream gains momentum

Previously Briefly News reported that Sjava celebrated a major career milestone after his live album Inkanyezi Live was listed for Grammy consideration in the Best Global Music Album category.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the award-winning musician said he creates music

"from the heart for the people and the culture"

And expressed pride at being recognised as a Grammy Voting Member among inspiring storytellers.

Fans flooded his comments with congratulatory messages, praising his dedication and expressing hope that he secures an official Grammy nomination.

Source: Briefly News