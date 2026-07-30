A recent High Court ruling confirmed that forwarding harmful content in group chats carries full legal liability.

The court rejected arguments that sharing existing content is protected under free expression.

App users who forward defamatory, discriminatory, or personal attack messages could face a R50,000 fine or jail time.

Court rulings confirmed that sharing offensive chat posts leaves users accountable for the fallout. Image: Daniel de la Hoz

Source: Getty Images

Forwarding a harmful message in a group chat is no longer just poor etiquette. It could result in severe legal consequences. A High Court ruling details that individuals who forward defamatory statements, personal attacks, or discriminatory content in messaging groups are fully liable for the resulting damage, even if they did not create the initial text.

What the court decided

The court dismissed claims that sharing existing content functions as a protected form of free expression. As reported by BusinessTech, the ruling made clear that actively distributing harmful material spreads damage, regardless of who first typed the words. In the eyes of the law, tapping forward equals making the statement directly. Anyone found in violation of these regulations could face a fine of up to R50,000 or a prison sentence.

What This Means for Everyday App Users

Most people use group chats daily to exchange news, opinions and shared content. The ruling serves as a stark reminder that passing along messages carries real weight and legal responsibility. Content that falls under this ruling includes defamatory claims about individuals, harassment directed at members, and discriminatory remarks. The fact that an item originated from another source does not shield the person who chooses to share it.

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Legal professionals have long warned messaging app users about the hazards of circulating unverified or harmful content online. This court precedent gives those warnings binding authority. Before forwarding anything in a group, users ought to consider whether the content damages individual reputations or constitutes harassment, as staying silent remains the safest choice.

Judges rejected claims that forwarding existing text counts as protected personal expression. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News