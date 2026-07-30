A Reddit thread sparked a heated debate after a 14-year-old was reported to receive R10,000 a month in pocket money

South Africans reacted with shock and humour, drawing comparisons to full adult salaries

The post opened a wider conversation about parenting values and financial literacy in SA

Locals reacted with shock over a claim that a teenager gets R10,000 a month in pocket money. Image: @u/Keepitlocal90

Source: UGC

A social media post about a South African teenager's monthly allowance stopped people mid-scroll on 29 July 2026. The thread, started by Reddit user @u/Keepitlocal90, asked what pocket money a 14-year-old should realistically receive. The catch? The teenager in question was reportedly already getting R10,000 every month.

The R10K allowance has Mzansi in debate

The figure landed like a thunderbolt in the comments section. For context, South Africa's national minimum wage is around R30 per hour, meaning millions of working adults take home far less than R10,000 a month. The idea of a child receiving that amount as spending money struck a nerve, and the thread filled up fast with disbelief, laughter, and strong opinions.

The conversation quickly expanded beyond one wealthy family's choices. People began weighing in on whether large allowances breed entitlement, whether teenagers should be encouraged to earn their own money, and what healthy financial habits look like at that age.

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See the Reddit post that sparked the debate below:

South Africans were shocked to hear that a teenager was given R10K as an allowance. Image: @u/Keepitlocal90

Source: UGC

Mzansi debates allowances and parenting

Many commenters could not get past the sheer size of the number. Some turned to humour to process it, while others used the moment to reflect on what children should actually be taught about money. Reddit users had plenty to say:

User @Upbeat-Original-7137 said:

"I was allowed to live in the house as part of my allowance."

User @WorldofCannons wrote:

"That's a salary."

User @Creative-Plantain-51 joked:

"So what is the South African law concerning adopting men in their 50's?"

User @Trick_Revolution_642 noted:

"This 14-year-old will probably not have to work later on in life if he/she is receiving that kind of money at this age."

User @Error418ZA argued:

"They shouldn't get it; they should earn it."

User @Helpful_Ad872 added:

"This is such a joke! Entitlement through and through."

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Source: Briefly News