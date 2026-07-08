A video of a young Eastern Cape boy named Lundi greeting President Ramaphosa resurfaced on social media

In the original clip, Lundi told the president he had seen him on TV, and Ramaphosa joked that he also sees him on TV

Now 16, Lundi recently met Ramaphosa again and boldly asked the president for a video game

Lundi captured the country's attention by making a direct request to President Cyril Ramaphosa during an unexpected reunion. Image: @NoncebaMhlauli

Source: Twitter

An Eastern Cape boy named Lundi has charmed South Africa all over again. A video of his first encounter with President Cyril Ramaphosa resurfaced on 8 July 2026, and the internet could not get enough of it. In the original clip, a young Lundi approached the president during one of his visits to the Eastern Cape. He told Ramaphosa that he recognised him from television and the president played along, deadpanning that he also sees Lundi on TV.

Lundi's video with the president resurfaces

What made the resurfaced video even more delightful was their recent encounter. Lundi, now 16, had crossed paths with the president again and this time walked away with a very specific request: a TV game. On her X account, @NoncebaMhlauli, a member of the National Assembly of South Africa, shared the post, noting that Lundi had always had a special connection with the president.

Watch the moment young Lundi met President Ramaphosa in the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to Lundi's presidential bond

South Africans agreed that Lundi had done what many could only dream of: walked up to the president twice, once as a child and once as a teenager, and each time walked away with something to smile about.

User @BlackJugde shared:

"Let's buy this boy a PS5 if the president doesn't keep his promise."

User @PaleFlowermco added:

"Please post a video upon receiving, man."

User @AsaManoo commented:

"@CyrilRamaphosa, this kid has a special place in his heart for you. You must get in touch."

User @JobChokwe said:

"Maybe he's born a king, or he's a future president."

User @SongezoW91558 commented:

"Oh, so now he is a big boy, lucky boy."

3 Briefly News articles about Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Briefly News