“Ramaphosa Is a Good Father”: 16-Year-Old Boy Asks Cyril Ramaphosa for TV Game, SA Touched
- A 16-year-old boy from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape stopped President Ramaphosa and reminded him of a previous encounter
- The Grade 10 pupil asked the president to buy him a TV game, saying he had passed at school
- South Africans were charmed by the boy's confidence, and they found his request for Ramaphosa's number hilarious
A teenager from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape became an unlikely internet sensation after boldly stopping President Cyril Ramaphosa and asking him for a TV game as a reward for passing his exams. The 16-year-old, now in Grade 10, reminded the president that the two had met before and picked up the conversation as though no time had passed.
President Ramaphosa promises to buy the TV game
He told the president he had passed at school and, with complete confidence, asked the president to buy him a gaming console. He then went one step further and asked for his personal cellphone number. The interaction, posted on TikTok by @athigeleba on 6 July 2026, quickly spread across social media. Viewers were charmed by the boy's fearlessness and found his casual request for the president's digits particularly funny.
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Watch the teen ask President Ramaphosa for a TV game on TikTok video below:
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What Mzansi had to say
South Africans flooded the comments section with laughter, admiration and a few gentle jabs at the government's track record on promises:
User @sga joked:
"TV game will cost 2.5 million."
User @petermokaumoiize said:
"We will never have a president like Ramaphosa; he listens and makes everyone he meets feel important."
User @mahambayindea wrote:
"Getting this opportunity and asking for a TV game."
User @Selese syabonga demanded:
"No, we have to do a follow-up on the TV game."
@Leratomarni hoped:
"I hope he really buys the TV game after promising him like that."
User @ Mankosi Adams🌹
"Ramaphosa is a good father, you can tell 🙏🥰."
3 Briefly News articles about President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Parliamentary staff surprised President Cyril Ramaphosa with a mini party to celebrate his 73rd birthday on 17 November.
- A woman whispered 'Hello, Cupcake' as President Cyril Ramaphosa passed her in a local hall, and his response left Mzansi in stitches.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa touched many viewers after he knelt to tie a young child's shoe while taking pictures with them in Cape Town.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za