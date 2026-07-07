A 16-year-old boy from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape stopped President Ramaphosa and reminded him of a previous encounter

The Grade 10 pupil asked the president to buy him a TV game, saying he had passed at school

South Africans were charmed by the boy's confidence, and they found his request for Ramaphosa's number hilarious

A confident Grade 10 learner captured the nation's attention after a bold interaction with the head of state. Image: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

A teenager from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape became an unlikely internet sensation after boldly stopping President Cyril Ramaphosa and asking him for a TV game as a reward for passing his exams. The 16-year-old, now in Grade 10, reminded the president that the two had met before and picked up the conversation as though no time had passed.

President Ramaphosa promises to buy the TV game

He told the president he had passed at school and, with complete confidence, asked the president to buy him a gaming console. He then went one step further and asked for his personal cellphone number. The interaction, posted on TikTok by @athigeleba on 6 July 2026, quickly spread across social media. Viewers were charmed by the boy's fearlessness and found his casual request for the president's digits particularly funny.

Watch the teen ask President Ramaphosa for a TV game on TikTok video below:

What Mzansi had to say

South Africans flooded the comments section with laughter, admiration and a few gentle jabs at the government's track record on promises:

User @sga joked:

"TV game will cost 2.5 million."

User @petermokaumoiize said:

"We will never have a president like Ramaphosa; he listens and makes everyone he meets feel important."

User @mahambayindea wrote:

"Getting this opportunity and asking for a TV game."

User @Selese syabonga demanded:

"No, we have to do a follow-up on the TV game."

@Leratomarni hoped:

"I hope he really buys the TV game after promising him like that."

User @ Mankosi Adams🌹

"Ramaphosa is a good father, you can tell 🙏🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about President Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Briefly News