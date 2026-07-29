A security guard who was reportedly humiliated by a BMW driver received his own BMW in an emotional car dealership video

The clip captured the guard's joyful reaction alongside a group of celebratory onlookers at the showroom

South Africans were divided online, with some celebrating the moment and others questioning how he would maintain the luxury vehicle

A South African security guard who was humiliated by a BMW driver is winning again. He has found himself at the centre of a remarkable and emotional story after receiving his own BMW.

The Kempton Park security guard got his own BMW after viral humiliation. Image: George Blatchford / Pexels / Am_Blujay / X

Source: UGC

A video shared on X on 29 July 2026 showed the guard at what appeared to be a car dealership showroom. He was surrounded by a group of excited onlookers who had gathered to celebrate the moment with him.

In the clip by @ChrisExcel102, the guard could barely contain his emotions. "I'm so happy I got my baby. I have my baby," he said, beaming as the crowd cheered him on. The video quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans moved by the full-circle nature of the story.

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SA divided by guard's BMW moment

Not everyone in the comments section was swept up in the celebration. Several users raised practical concerns about whether a security guard's salary would cover the cost of maintaining a luxury vehicle.

@Mabheila_ wrote:

"But he is still earning the same gate security salary. How will he maintain this beast of a car? Noooo maarn, it's bad."

@luvkhum added:

"Nonsense buy this guy a house or flat, a BMW is a luxury car, that expensive to maintain and depreciates very fast."

Others, however, pushed back on the criticism.

@Maxwell_jr5 said:

"People be saying stupid sh*t like 'but how will he be able to maintain it?' First of all a new car is insured for a certain period of. Secondly, the brother is working and has been working, it's not like the car needs to be attended to everyday. Y'all think like this everyday??"

@nonkululeko1402 celebrated:

"Congratulations to him, impela the Lord prepares table in the presence of your enemies 🎉🎉🎉"

@Allen88Yuri was sceptical:

"Mr Millionaire won't afford it, he has been running the internet cafe for years, he couldn't afford a bicycle."

Other Briefly News stories about the guard and BMW driver

A recent public apology was issued by a South African BMW driver following a viral confrontation with a security guard at a dealership.

The viral confrontation at a Kempton Park BMW dealership, where a self-proclaimed "multi-millionaire" driver publicly humiliated a security guard.

A man who gained notoriety for publicly humiliating a security guard and later claiming to be a millionaire.

Source: Briefly News