Following the viral real-life confrontation at a Kempton Park BMW dealership, TikTok creator @majabulile produced a parody skit recreating the infamous classist meltdown.

In the comedic recreation, a male actor plays the role of the entitled, "multi-millionaire" driver,

The skit captured the attention of the internet, racking up massive views by using humour to highlight the absurdity of the original driver's elitist behaviour

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The infamous real-life confrontation between a self-proclaimed "multi-millionaire" driver and a disciplined Kempton Park security guard has received the parody treatment. Popular content creator @majabulile took to TikTok to upload a highly anticipated satirical skit recreating the viral incident, turning a moment of national outrage into a brilliant piece of social commentary.

A man mocked the rude BMW driver in a skit. Image: @majabulile

Source: TikTok

The original, real-world incident involved 27-year-old security guard Teboho Kabayi, who was publicly berated and called "cheap" by a male customer simply for doing his job. While the real-life drama sparked heavy debate across South Africa, @majabulile and his team decided to tackle the heavy subject matter through the lens of comedy.

In the viral TikTok video, a male actor takes on the role of the erratic, screaming driver. The skit perfectly satirises the driver's sheer entitlement, recreating the tense moment where he mocks the guard's salary and boasts about his own wealth. The actors expertly mirror the aggressive posturing and condescending tone of the original footage, amplifying the absolute absurdity of a wealthy man throwing a tantrum over a standard security check. Watch the video below:

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SA jokes about BMW skit

Viewers praised @majabulile for the quick turnaround and the sharp acting. Many noted that laughing at the driver's ridiculous behaviour is perhaps the best way to completely take away the power from classist bullies. Read the comments below:

@Sihle wrote:

"It’s the random laughter from the ice boy for me😂."

@🇿🇦Mrs Tebogo Van Wyk🇿🇦 said:

"Mara South Africans are never serious watseba😂"

@thandolwethuuuu added:

"Kanti how old are we guys? coz wow🤣"

@Glingylady wrote:

"Ever since we got vaccinated in this country we never been normal 🤣"

@DADA MAN said:

"How can you hate South Africa mara🤣🤣"

Man adds to support for guard after humiliation

Briefly News previously reported that in July 2026, a security guard in Kempton Park, Gauteng, became the centre of a national conversation after a BMW driver verbally assaulted and humiliated him over standard gate access procedures. The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok, went viral after the driver was seen using his vehicle and perceived status to belittle the worker.

In response to the blatant display of arrogance, a collective of motorists fundraised money for him. The guard was lauded by viewers for maintaining his composure and professionalism throughout the ordeal.

Once the footage hit social media, the public reaction was swift and fierce. The public’s response highlighted a deep-seated rejection of classism, with many South Africans praising the guard for his unwavering dignity under fire.

Source: Briefly News