Naomi Campbell marked Nelson Mandela’s birthday with an emotional social media post celebrating his "spoken and unspoken words" to her

However, South African internet trolls ruthlessly roasted the supermodel, questioning her closeness to Madiba and labelling the tribute as "performative"

A wave of protective locals slammed the negative comments, criticising online bullies for being mean-spirited toward Campbell’s genuine relationship with the late struggle icon

Naomi Campbell's post about Nelson Mandela ignited a heated debate among South Africans. Image: ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

British supermodel Naomi Campbell found herself at the receiving end of Mzansi’s sharp humour after her birthday tribute to the late former president Nelson Mandela went viral for the wrong reasons. Celebrating what would have been Madiba’s 108th birthday, the runway icon took to social media to share a heartfelt message alongside a collection of photos of herself with the global statesman.

"HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY, TATA @nelsonmandelafoundation," Campbell wrote. "Today, you would have been 108 years. I cherish every memory of your spoken and unspoken words to me. Forever in my heart."

Trolls question Naomi Campbell's relationship with Madiba

While the world-renowned model was famously close to the anti-apartheid activist during his lifetime, with Mandela often affectionately referring to her as his "honorary granddaughter," local social media users wasted no time dragging her for the post, with many labelling the tribute as "performative." Trolls flooded the comment section, mocking the apparent intensity of their past bond.

rethamotake sarcastically commented:

"Oh, nobody knew Tata like you did, sista."

siya.baku joked:

"Yho, happy heavenly birthday to uTatakho!"

baphililenoneother_ asked:

"Guys, what was she to him?"

Naomi Campbell had her relationship with Nelson Mandela questioned and criticised by South Africans. Image: Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Supporters defend Naomi Campbell

However, the relentless teasing didn't sit well with everyone. A segment of South African netizens quickly jumped to Campbell's defence, calling out their fellow countrymen for being unnecessarily toxic and unpleasant toward an international star who genuinely respected Madiba.

The two developed a close bond after meeting in 1994 when Campbell travelled to South Africa to judge the Miss World pageant. Their relationship lasted for nearly two decades.

TheReeb_ noted:

"South Africans are so mean behind their screens."

Ketso28 added:

"Sorry, but they’re so annoying. It’s not even funny. They’re all losers."

American man honours his mom's love for Nelson Mandela

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an American man admitting to having scattered his mom's ashes in South Africa.

He revealed that it was in honour of her love for Nelson Mandela; however, many people on social media, particularly South Africans, labelled the move as disturbing.

Source: Briefly News