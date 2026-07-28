“What a Legendary Family”: Driver Films Rare Camouflage Mansion and Matching Cars in Limpopo
- A driver filmed a striking camouflage-painted mansion in Tshakhuma, Venda, while passing through Limpopo
- Two luxury vehicles parked outside the home were painted in the same camouflage colours as the house
- South Africans flooded the comments with questions about who could own such a one-of-a-kind property
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A mansion in Tshakhuma, Venda, is turning heads on South African social media after footage of it went viral on 27 July 2026. Facebook user Matshoga Mafa filmed the property while driving through Limpopo, and the clip quickly spread across Facebook after viewers could not quite believe what they were seeing. The house is painted entirely in camouflage colours, the kind more commonly seen on military uniforms than on residential walls. What made it even more striking was that the owner extended the theme beyond the walls.
A one-of-a-kind Limpopo property
Two luxury vehicles parked on the property, a 4x4 and an SUV, were wrapped in the same camouflage pattern, making the whole compound look unlike anything most South Africans had ever come across. The home sits along the road between Makhado and Thohoyandou, and locals in the comments were quick to confirm the exact location for those who had not seen it in person. Several viewers said they had driven past it themselves and were just as taken aback the first time they spotted it.
Watch the camouflage mansion that has Mzansi talking in the Facebook reel below:
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Mzansi reacts to the Tshakhuma camouflage house
Many viewers assumed the owner had a military background, given how committed they were to the theme. The comments captured what most viewers felt: a mix of genuine shock, admiration, and curiosity about the person bold enough to pull off such a look.
User @Matome Dee Mac Bapedi said:
"Even the cars' camouflage colours - what a legendary family 😄."
User @Loko Majadibodu shared:
"Yesterday I saw that house while on my way to Thohoyandou. Even the cars are the same."
User Nonyana Leseli asked:
"Is the owner a soldier?"
User @Noza Allan confirmed:
"Somewhere in Venda, Tshakhuma side, along the road from Makhado to Thohoyandou 🥱."
User @Miafulu Una Mahomane Tshiololi wrote:
"One day I'll ask to take a picture there. It's a beautiful house."
User @Edimond Solomon Lebelo called it:
"Top Billing house."
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- A South African real estate showcase went viral after taking viewers inside a lavish, R700 million Cape Town mansion that wowed online audiences.
- A hard-working network marketer inspired thousands of social media users after documenting the multi-year journey of building her dream home in an Eastern Cape village.
- A stunning aerial view of a massive double-storey home in rural KwaZulu-Natal captured the hearts of thousands online.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za