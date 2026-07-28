A driver filmed a striking camouflage-painted mansion in Tshakhuma, Venda, while passing through Limpopo

Two luxury vehicles parked outside the home were painted in the same camouflage colours as the house

South Africans flooded the comments with questions about who could own such a one-of-a-kind property

A driver travelling through Venda captured viral footage of a mansion painted in a military camouflage pattern. Image: Matshoga Mafa

Source: Facebook

A mansion in Tshakhuma, Venda, is turning heads on South African social media after footage of it went viral on 27 July 2026. Facebook user Matshoga Mafa filmed the property while driving through Limpopo, and the clip quickly spread across Facebook after viewers could not quite believe what they were seeing. The house is painted entirely in camouflage colours, the kind more commonly seen on military uniforms than on residential walls. What made it even more striking was that the owner extended the theme beyond the walls.

A one-of-a-kind Limpopo property

Two luxury vehicles parked on the property, a 4x4 and an SUV, were wrapped in the same camouflage pattern, making the whole compound look unlike anything most South Africans had ever come across. The home sits along the road between Makhado and Thohoyandou, and locals in the comments were quick to confirm the exact location for those who had not seen it in person. Several viewers said they had driven past it themselves and were just as taken aback the first time they spotted it.

Watch the camouflage mansion that has Mzansi talking in the Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to the Tshakhuma camouflage house

Many viewers assumed the owner had a military background, given how committed they were to the theme. The comments captured what most viewers felt: a mix of genuine shock, admiration, and curiosity about the person bold enough to pull off such a look.

User @Matome Dee Mac Bapedi said:

"Even the cars' camouflage colours - what a legendary family 😄."

User @Loko Majadibodu shared:

"Yesterday I saw that house while on my way to Thohoyandou. Even the cars are the same."

User Nonyana Leseli asked:

"Is the owner a soldier?"

User @Noza Allan confirmed:

"Somewhere in Venda, Tshakhuma side, along the road from Makhado to Thohoyandou 🥱."

User @Miafulu Una Mahomane Tshiololi wrote:

"One day I'll ask to take a picture there. It's a beautiful house."

User @Edimond Solomon Lebelo called it:

"Top Billing house."

3 Briefly News articles about houses

Source: Briefly News