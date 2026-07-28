Kaizer Chiefs have identified Stellenbosch FC winger Faiz Abrahams as a transfer target after his move to Orlando Pirates fell through

The South African youth international turned down a loan switch to Durban City, opening the door for a permanent move elsewhere

The Bishop Lavis-born winger has drawn the attention of different clubs following strong performances locally and abroad

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Kaizer Chiefs have entered the transfer race for Stellenbosch FC winger Faiz Abrahams, with a potential swap deal reportedly on the table as the Betway Premiership window approaches its close.

Mogamat Faiz-Abrahams in action during a U-20 African Cup of Nations match between Egypt and South African at Cairo Stadium on April 27, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah

Source: Getty Images

SoccerBeat reported that Amakhosi first set their sights on Langelihle Phili before pivoting their attention to Abrahams, whose anticipated move to Orlando Pirates did not materialise. The report also states that Abrahams turned down a loan offer from Durban City, leaving him available for a permanent transfer.

"A potential swap deal is being explored after Abrahams' proposed move to Orlando Pirates fell through and a loan switch to Durban City was rejected," SoccerBeat reported.

Abrahams' rise through the ranks

Born in Bishop Lavis, Abrahams developed through the youth system at Cape Town Spurs, formerly known as Ajax Cape Town. When the club was relegated, he chose not to renew his contract and joined Stellenbosch FC instead.

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He made an immediate impression in the DStv Diski Challenge, scoring 11 goals in a standout campaign and claiming the DDC Player of the Season award. His form earned him a senior debut against Kaizer Chiefs in the closing stages of the 2024/25 season.

Stellenbosch then sent him on loan to Israeli club Hapoel Kfar Saba for the 2025/26 season, where he contributed three goals and three assists in 11 appearances before returning to South Africa ahead of schedule.

Kaizer Chiefs are looking forward to adding Abrahams to their attack ahead of next season, as they are still interested in signing Langelihle Phili from the Stellies too.

International stage adds to his appeal

Abrahams also caught the eye on the continental stage, playing a key role in South Africa's CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Amajita. His direct style, pace, and attacking output have since positioned him as one of the most coveted young players in domestic football.

Kaizer Chiefs are now reportedly weighing up a swap arrangement to bring him to Naturena, according to SoccerBeat. With several clubs having already shown interest, the 22-year-old winger could become one of the defining transfer stories of the current window.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News