A Franschhoek family allowed a snake handler to break apart their bathroom to reach a Cape cobra hiding beneath the bath

Boland Snake Removals 24/7 arrived with an assistant who visibly struggled to keep his nerves together throughout the removal

The video caught South Africans off guard and had them in stitches over the terrified helper

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A local family allowed a snake handler to do what was needed to remove a hiding Cape cobra in their bathroom. Image: Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control

Source: Facebook

A Cape cobra hiding beneath a bathroom bath sent one Franschhoek family into a panic, and what happened next had South Africa laughing out loud. On 27 July 2026, Facebook account Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control shared footage of a call-out that required more than just a pair of tongs. The cobra had squeezed itself underneath the bath, leaving the handler no choice but to dismantle the entire fitting to reach it.

A brave handler, a terrified assistant

The snake handler had a helper, but the assistant quickly became the star of the show. As the handler worked beneath the bath, the helper stood holding part of the structure while keeping one eye firmly on the exit. The cobra kept moving, and every shift of the reptile sent visible panic through the helper's body. In his caption, the handler jokingly asked whether anyone else would let him break their bath the way the Franschhoek family had, just for a peaceful night's sleep. The cobra was safely removed.

Watch the full cobra removal that had Mzansi on edge on the Facebook reel below:

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South Africa reacts to the bathroom standoff

South Africans in the comments could not hold back their laughter, mostly at the assistant's expense:

User @Lebohang Floyd Legoana said:

"LOL! That brother is making sure the door remains open, just in case he needs to run 🤣."

User @Quinton Grant wrote:

"That man will drop that bath on your head."

User @Richie Richards shared:

"Your life is worth more than a bath."

User @Judy van der Westhuizen laughed:

"I would demolish the whole bathroom just in case one is hiding behind the tiles 🤣."

User @Karen Burger admitted:

"I'd sell the house with the snake and all!"

User @Errol Siljeur summed it up:

"That guy is ready to drop that bath and run."

3 Briefly News snake-related articles

`Boland Snake Removals 24/7 shared a video of a puff adder coiled inside a home's kitchen and advised that the best way to keep it in one place while waiting for help is to throw a towel over it.

A venomous snake was filmed snuggling in the engine of a moving boat, shocking many social media users who wondered how it got there.

A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to panic and call for help.

Source: Briefly News