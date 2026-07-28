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Springbok Fans Warned As All Blacks Target Statement Series Win
Rugby

Springbok Fans Warned As All Blacks Target Statement Series Win

by  Dzikamai Matara
2 min read
  • The All Blacks believe the upcoming four-Test series is a chance to send a strong message against the world champions
  • New Zealand players are expecting a fierce reception from Springbok supporters when they arrive in South Africa
  • The rivalry is already heating up as both teams look to lay down an early marker before the Rugby World Cup

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All Blacks vs Springboks
Springbok fans have been warned as the All Blacks target a statement series win over South Africa in the highly anticipated Greatest Rivalry Tour. Image: Lionel Hahn
Source: Getty Images

The All Blacks have made it clear they are not travelling to South Africa simply to compete. With the Greatest Rivalry Tour approaching, members of the New Zealand squad say they want to leave with a series victory that would strengthen their claim as the world's top rugby side.

The four-Test series comes as both nations continue preparations for next year's Rugby World Cup, adding even greater significance to the clashes.

New Zealand preparing for hostile Springbok crowds

Speaking on the DSPN Rugby podcast, All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea said the team knows it will face one of rugby's toughest atmospheres when they play in South Africa.

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Tupaea acknowledged South Africa's intimidating home support. He said the atmosphere at venues such as Ellis Park creates a genuine advantage for the Springboks but insisted New Zealand know how to respond.

"The best thing you can do over there is win and just shut them up," he said according to KickOff.

Luke Jacobson sees series as world rugby benchmark

Flanker Luke Jacobson also believes the series will carry major significance beyond the results.

Jacobson also backed the All Blacks to challenge the reigning world champions. While recognising South Africa's current standing, he said New Zealand believe they are capable of taking over that position.

"Whoever walks away with the series... is the best team in the world heading into next year and the World Cup," he said.
New Zealand haka
All Blacks reveal ambitious goal before four-Test Springbok showdown. Image: Huw Fairclough
Source: Getty Images

Greatest Rivalry Tour set to shape World Cup build-up

Anticipation continues to build around one of rugby's biggest rivalries. The outcome of the series could provide an early indication of which side carries the momentum into next year's global showpiece.

Read also

Dave Rennie explains why all Blacks captain Ardie Savea won’t travel to South Africa with squad

Why Ardie Savea will miss the start of the Springboks tour

Briefly News also reported that All Blacks captain Ardie Savea will not travel to South Africa with the rest of New Zealand's touring squad.

Coach Dave Rennie said the decision was made to give the veteran forward extra recovery time after his heavy workload during the July Nations Championship.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).

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