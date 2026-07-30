Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed crowds in Limpopo during a March and March march on Thursday, 30 July 2026

The March and March leader noted that there have been harmful comments made about the province in the past

March and March has vowed to hold weekly marches every Thursday until the government acts on illegal immigration

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma apologised to the people of Limpopo for any hurt caused by her and March and March. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

LIMPOPO - Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has publicly apologised to the people of Limpopo during a March and March protest held in Polokwane on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

Speaking to a crowd of protesters, some draped in South African flags and others wearing branded March and March t-shirts, Ngobese-Zuma acknowledged that prior conduct by the movement had caused hurt and division among Limpopo communities.

Ngobese-Zuma addresses division and belonging

Speaking to the gathered crowd, the March and March leader noted previous comments made about the province.

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"We are sorry for all the harmful words that were said. We are sorry for all the harmful songs that were sung. We are sorry for any pain that we might have caused you," she told the gathering.

Ngobese-Zuma went further to stress that Limpopo residents are fully South African and must never be made to feel otherwise. She said she had cancelled a prior family commitment to attend the march.

She also pushed back against claims that the movement targets people based on appearance or ethnicity, maintaining that their focus was on documentation status, rather than race or tribal identity.

“We are not walking around saying, ‘Ah, you are too dark, you are not South African.’ There is no such thing. When we walk around, we say, ‘Where are your papers?’ Yes. Because we want to know: are you in the country legally or illegally? That's it.”

Ngobese-Zuma questions how Chidimma Adetshina returned to the country

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Ngobese-Zuma's questioning of Chidimma Adetshina's return to South Africa following a reported ban by the Department of Home Affairs.

The public backlash included concerns regarding the legality of her presence in the country and raised unsettling questions about the efficacy of immigration regulations.

Source: Briefly News