Makhadzi recently shot her shot and asked fans to help her get in touch with Sjava

The singer expressed interest in collaborating with Sjava and promised her supporters that she "won't disappoint"

Fans flooded social media, tagging Sjava to hear Makhadzi out, while critics slammed the singer for not reaching out to him directly

Makhadzi asked fans to help her land a collaboration with Sjava.

Source: Twitter

Makhadzi has set the internet abuzz after publicly shooting her shot at fellow powerhouse Sjava, calling on her legion of fans to help land a dream collaboration between her and the Umama hitmaker.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page with the bold request on 10 March 2026, the Limpopo singer expressed her deep desire to hit the studio with Sjava, with a disclaimer asking them not to judge her request.

"Can you kindly help me to get sjava. Please don’t judge me, I want a song with him, I promise I won't disappoint."

With many people having experienced the power of social media, from crowdfunding campaigns to brand partnerships, and even users finding relatives through social media platforms, Makhadzi's plea was seen by many as a modern and effective way to harness the collective power of her fanbase.

Instantly, hundreds of followers rushed to the comment section, tagging Sjava and hoping that he would heed the call and give the green light for what many are already calling a potential hit.

Having recently returned to work following her horrific car accident in December 2025, Makhadzi is already hitting the ground running. The accident may have slowed her down, but her current drive to connect with fellow industry heavyweights shows that her no-days-off mentality is back in full force.

See Makhadzi's post below.

Fans react to Makhadzi's bold request

People couldn't wait to hear how Makhadzi's high-energy performances and Sjava’s soul-stirring storytelling would sound together.

LadyM1306 tagged Sjava:

"@Sjava_atm, she wants you. Please give her a chance. Thank you."

_NhlanhlaNkosi_ said:

"This has the potential of being a hit."

resmart4 wrote:

"You never disappoint, Queen. And he doesn't disappoint either. The track is gonna be a collab made in heaven."

Programite11 posted:

"We believe in both of y'all. Bring us that hit."

Meanwhile, others criticised the Jealous Down singer for using social media to facilitate a collaboration instead of contacting Sjava or his management directly.

MasterC_SA slammed Makhadzi:

"Just call him and stop with the unnecessary drama."

lindzmlangeni asked:

"Don’t you have people who can get you his number?"

ZunguThandanan3 said:

"You're the famous one here. DM him, why involve us?"

Celani16204894 wrote:

"You already have a song with Big Zulu, you can't tell us you wouldn't be able to get his number.'

