Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi's burial sparked a bitter family feud after his customary-law wife chose a different resting place than the one his family planned

Seputla's sister, Mary Kau, revealed she never saw his body after he died on 15 July 2026, and hinted the family may take the matter to court

The dispute has reignited a heated national conversation about burial rights, customary marriages, and who holds the legal authority

Seputla Sebogodi's funeral drama has Mzansi divided. Image: seputlasebogodi

Source: Instagram

The passing of veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has left more than grief in its wake; his burial has become the centre of a deeply personal and legally complex family battle that has gripped Mzansi.

Sebogodi, known for his commanding presence on screen for decades, died on 15 July 2026 following complications linked to diabetes. But it is what happened after his death that has sparked outrage, heartbreak, and a fierce social media debate about who truly has the final say when a loved one dies.

Family in a legal dispute with Sebogodi's wife

His sister, Mary Kau, has been one of the most vocal voices in the dispute. Speaking to the media on Friday, 25 July 2026, Kau revealed that she had not seen her brother's body at any point since his death, a detail that underscored just how excluded the family felt throughout the entire process. Sebogodi's customary-law wife made the call to have him buried in Polokwane, while the family had wanted his remains taken to Ga-Mothapo, the Sebogodi ancestral home.

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Kau confirmed she supports the idea of approaching the courts to have her brother's remains exhumed and reburied in Ga-Mothapo. The possibility of legal proceedings has added yet another dramatic chapter to a saga that already went viral when Kau was filmed appearing to shade the late actor's wife at the funeral ceremony.

This ignited a heated debate online about who has the final say on where the deceased gets buried.

Mzansi has its say

The eNCA post asking "Who decides where you are buried?" hit a nerve with South Africans, many of whom have deeply held views shaped by culture, religion, and personal experience. The responses revealed just how divided people are on the matter.

@Kamohelo Olifant settled it simply: "My wife will have a final say when I die, and I will also have a final say when she dies.....finish and klaar!"

@Queen Agnes Malwane offered a more traditional take: "If I were married, I would bury my husband at his ancestral home. When I die, I would also like to be buried at my husband's ancestral home. If I were married."

@SissyBoy came down firmly on one side: "The Family has the final say not the wife."

@Nana Mamatwins disagreed entirely: "It's the wife, nobody else."

Katlego Danke pays tribute to Seputla Sebogodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Katlego Danke's touching speech at Seputla Sebogodi's funeral.

The actress spoke highly of her former Generations co-star, describing him as a gentleman and someone who truly believed in her talent.

Source: Briefly News