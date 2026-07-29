Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie thanked Williams F1 driver Alex Albon on X after what he described as a visit tied to SA's F1 hosting ambitions

The post drew sharp criticism from South Africans who questioned how much public money was spent on the visit

McKenzie's post comes amid ongoing scrutiny over his R31 million FIFA World Cup expenditure and failure to fund the national hockey team

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has drawn fresh criticism after posting a public thank-you message to Williams Racing Formula 1 driver Alex Albon, linking the visit to South Africa's ambitions of hosting a Grand Prix.

McKenzie shared the message on X on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, writing that Albon's visit "taught us many things in our endeavour to host an F1 race soon" and that the driver reminded South Africans that their country is "one of the greatest countries in the world." Images accompanying the post showed McKenzie alongside Albon, with Williams Racing branding and sponsor logos visible in the background.

Critics Question Cost of F1 Driver's Visit

The post quickly attracted backlash from South Africans who questioned the purpose and cost of the engagement, particularly given ongoing concerns about the minister's spending record.

McKenzie has faced sustained public criticism following reports that he spent R31 million during a trip to the FIFA World Cup. He also came under fire for failing to secure government funding for the national hockey team, which was reportedly forced to seek private sponsorship to compete internationally.

Several users on X voiced their frustration directly beneath the minister's post.

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@dog_bob_ said:

"How much did we pay for this? I mean on top of the 31 million you stole for the soccer thingy."

@Dimak138 wrote:

"Using the F1 pipe dream to squander taxpayer money - SA will NEVER have an F1 race!"

@JThusi57540 commented:

"Yuuuuuuu ai uyangidina shame, what type Minister is this celebrity wanna be,"

@mathias_anita added:

"Why do you always have to be clinging onto people like a drunk friend..just be normal..be humble be respectful...you are not great they are"

SA's F1 hosting ambitions remain unconfirmed

South Africa has not hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami. While interest in returning to the F1 calendar has been discussed in motorsport circles over the years, no confirmed date or agreement has been announced by Formula 1 or the South African government.

McKenzie's ministry had not issued any official statement elaborating on the nature of Albon's visit or what formal engagements, if any, took place regarding the country's F1 bid at the time of publication.

Source: Briefly News