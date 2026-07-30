Rassie Erasmus has explained why Springbok supporters will have to wait before learning his final squad

Several key fixtures are still expected to shape the coach's selection plans before the All Blacks series

The Springbok coach also reflected on a career moment that still stands out ahead of the New Zealand clashes

Rassie Erasmus says Springbok supporters will have to wait a little longer before learning the squad for the All Blacks series. Image: Ian Cook/CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that South Africa's squad for the upcoming four-Test series against New Zealand will not be announced until after the team's warm-up match against Argentina.

With several important fixtures still to be played, Erasmus says he wants to assess players in competitive action before settling on his final selections.

Rassie Erasmus delays final Springbok squad announcement

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, 28 July, Erasmus explained that the trip to Buenos Aires would play a key role in the selection process. According to KickOff, he said:

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"The squad for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry will actually only be finalised 100 per cent after the Argentina match."

His comments come after New Zealand unveiled its squad for the highly anticipated series, which begins at Ellis Park on 22 August 2026.

Franchise matches still important for Bok selections

Erasmus indicated that the All Blacks' tour matches against South African franchises could also influence his thinking.

He is expected to closely watch the Sharks' meeting with New Zealand on 11 August. This will give him another opportunity to evaluate players released to their franchises while studying the opposition before the opening Test.

Rassie Erasmus outlines his plan before naming the Springbok squad. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus recalls unforgettable first meeting with New Zealand

The Springbok coach also reflected on his early playing days, describing his first experience against New Zealand as one he has never forgotten.

Erasmus recalled that when he toured with the British & Irish Lions in 1997, he made his Springbok Test debut and also represented Free State in a midweek match against the British & Irish Lions.

He said facing the haka and playing against New Zealand was a tremendous honour, adding that the first encounter with the All Blacks was especially memorable.

With the Argentina Test and franchise fixtures still to come, Erasmus believes there is still time for players to strengthen their claims before the Springboks begin one of rugby's biggest rivalries.

Ntuthuko Mchunu recalled as Bok squad grows before Argentina Test

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus expanded his Springbok training squad by recalling prop Ntuthuko Mchunu as preparations for the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina gathered pace.

Erasmus is expected to announce the travelling squad for Buenos Aires later this week, while Ox Nche continues his recovery from a knee injury ahead of the New Zealand series.

Source: Briefly News