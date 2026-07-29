South African Twitter user Meshack Bevhula sparked a heated debate after posting about salaries below R17,000

Many workers weighed in on the reality of surviving on a low income while paying rent, transport and groceries

Some users argued that a single income stream is simply not enough in today's economy

A person calculating whether their salary will be enough. Image: Seksan

Source: Getty Images

A post by South African Twitter user Meshack Bevhula about salaries below R17,000 struck a nerve online. The post quickly drew hundreds of responses from workers sharing their experiences of low pay and the daily financial pressure it brings.

The conversation touched on something many South Africans feel but rarely say out loud: that a salary below R17,000 a month is simply not enough to cover basic living costs.

The reality of living on low pay

One user, kingscelo_05, put it plainly, saying it rings especially true for anyone paying rent, buying groceries and covering transport costs every month. The sentiment resonated with many who replied.

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User dhlaminicomfort added a sharp observation, writing that having a single income stream is a mistake. Meshack Bevhula responded with just one word: Nje, a Zulu expression roughly meaning exactly. scelosabathembu pointed out that South African Police Service members earn even less than R17,000, to which Bevhula noted that warrant officers earn above that threshold.

The debate also drew some humour. Old_Geee joked that surviving on such a salary would drain a person's creativity, while Lulubelle2255 directed her frustration squarely at employers, calling them ‘bladdy greedy weirdo companies.’

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi discusses what a good salary is

Old_Geee said:

"You'll lack creativity. 😭"

Dhlaminicomfort shared:

"Having one income is a sin."

kingscelo_05 added:

"That's true especially if you’re living in a rented place, working for groceries, transport and rent.”

Scelosabathembu noted:

"SAPS is earning way less than that. 😢💔"

Dima_onzima said:

"You talk too much for my liking. 😭😭"

3 Other Briefly News stories about salaries

South African salary earners saw a slight nominal pay increase in June 2026, but inflation kept eating into their real income.

A 23-year-old South African shared his new salary jump from R15,000 to R27,000 gross on Reddit last week.

A call centre worker was filmed budgeting her R11,000 salary by a colleague sitting behind her.

Source: Briefly News