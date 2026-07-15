A call centre worker was filmed budgeting her R11,000 salary by a colleague sitting behind her

The woman burst out laughing when she realised she had only R1,100 left after her calculations

South Africans flooded the comments saying they could relate to the struggle of making ends meet

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A co-worker filmed her colleague, busy with her budget. Image: @anayahanayahbrown

Source: TikTok

A South African call centre worker became an unlikely internet star after her colleague secretly filmed her doing what many working South Africans do every month, budgeting a salary that never quite stretches far enough. The clip shared by TikTok user @anayahamayahbrown on 13 July 2026 shows the woman at her desk, phone in hand, working through her R11,000 salary on a calculator.

When the budget hits different

The woman's colleague filmed her from behind without her knowing. When she reached the end of her sum, only R1,100 was left. The moment she noticed the camera, she cracked up completely. The video struck a nerve with South Africans who said they live through exactly that moment every month.

Watch the budgeting moment that had all of Mzansi laughing in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the relatable moment

Many viewers admitted that they budget with confidence, only to find themselves with far less on payday than their calculations promised. South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

User @mrs_nkonyane wrote:

"I also calculate every month, and in my calculations I will be left with R2k, but on the payday I will be left with R700 🤣 what's happening, kanti 😂?"

User @mama gali

"She is me, shame 😭."

User @Thuso joked:

"That R5000 is for a Polo, I just can't prove it."

User @Natasha agreed:

"When she said -R5k it was over 😂."

User @Matha shared:

"That was me yesterday after seeing my payslip. At least this time around, after using the calculator, I will be left with R6040."

User @Austin Look-Good Jon laughed:

"Help us apply bantu, we also wanna get paid R11,000 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about salaries

A business owner was confronted by a group from a community-based movement, who wanted to know how much he was paying his workers, sparking a major wage debate.

A 33-year-old father of three had social media users abuzz after flexing his R100K total income, joining a viral TikTok salary trend, which sees locals flex their earnings.

A Forever Living business owner boasted about her R500K monthly salary, leaving many social media users envious.

Source: Briefly News