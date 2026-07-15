A video of Unathi Nkayi singing off-key while recording music in the studio went viral on Tuesday, 14 July 2026

The clip, originally posted on Instagram, showed the singer and presenter recording passionately in a small booth

Mzansi flooded the comments with brutal but hilarious reactions, comparing Unathi to other artists

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Unathi Nkayi's singing had Mzansi doing Credo V comparisons. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

A recording of Unathi Nkayi has set social media alight after footage emerged of the singer going noticeably off-key while laying down vocals in what appears to be a small recording booth.

The clip, initially shared on Instagram by the former radio star and later reposted on X by @eykhanimeni on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, shows Unathi singing with full emotional commitment into a studio microphone.

Unathi's singing said to be a little off-key

Shot from a low angle, likely a phone propped on a surface, the footage captures two distinct moments, where Unathi looks upward mid-note with an open. The raw, unpolished setting made the clip feel authentic, but it was the vocals themselves that got everyone talking.

Unathi Nkayi is a well-known figure in South African entertainment, having built her profile as a radio and television presenter and recording artist. While she placed singing on the back burner, he served as a judge on Idols SA for several seasons. Thats was until she announced her music return in 2026.

Unathi Nkayi's singing video has sparked mixed reactions. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Reactions to the video poured in quickly, and they were not holding back. Here is what people had to say:

@Ricky180126 reacted: "I've always said she's the J-Lo of South Africa, great productions and songwriters. But no real singing voice to speak of. Her live performances always expose her. But she soldiers on."

@velvetdrafts stated: "Her and Yvonne Chaka Chaka = same WhatsApp group"

@SuzanSithole2 laughed: "When she used to be a judge on Idols SA, I used to judge her whenever she criticised my faves, I'd be like I know you did not just say that to someone who sounds better than you🤣🤣🤣"

@JacintaBIGfan said: "UNATHI AND CREDO are delulu."

Watch the X video below:

Unathi speaks about her man

In a previous report from Briefly News, Unathi Nkayi revealed that she is currently dating a younger man after her divorce.

She shared her positive experiences with her 'Ben 10' and challenged stereotypes about younger men.

Source: Briefly News