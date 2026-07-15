Bodycam footage from a Florida interrogation room showed Mel Viljoen being questioned by detectives following her and Peet Viljoen's shoplifting arrest in Boca Raton

During the interrogation, Mel attempted to protect her husband by telling detectives he was unaware of the scheme

The couple have since returned to South Africa, but their legal troubles in the United States are far from resolved

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mel Viljoen attempted to protect Peet Viljoen during an interrogation. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Raw interrogation footage of South African reality TV personality Mel Viljoen has gone viral after it surfaced online, giving the public a tense, unfiltered look at what happened behind closed doors following her and husband Peet Viljoen's shoplifting arrest in Boca Raton, Florida, on 10 March 2026.

The clip, attributed to eNCA, shows Mel seated in what appears to be a police interrogation room, its walls lined with black acoustic foam panelling. Dressed in a white cardigan over a dark T-shirt and with her blonde hair pulled back, she sits with her arms crossed, shifting her gaze and responding to questions from officers off-camera. Her closed-off body language and the clinical setting give the footage a noticeably tense atmosphere.

Mel Viljoen's interrogation video leaked

What has really set Mzansi's timeline ablaze is what Mel reportedly told detectives during the questioning: that Peet had no knowledge of the shoplifting scheme and should not be held responsible. In effect, she appeared willing to absorb the full weight of the allegations to keep her husband in the clear. The couple have since returned to South Africa, though their legal situation in the United States remains unresolved.

Watch the interrogation footage that has left Mzansi talking by clicking the link.

Mzansi reacts to Mel Viljoen's interrogation video

South Africans had plenty to say once the footage began circulating. Below are some of the reactions:

@therealgogo_t wrote:

"I need Peets sangoma, idliso he used on Mel is a never-seen-before."

@lindt_ngubane noted:

"It's her American accent for me; she didn't sound Afrikaans at all. 😂"

@nangi_noruka shared:

"If 'Imma stick beside him' was a person 😭"

@nabeelah.khan quipped:

"Please, I need a Netflix documentary but pay them only 79cents or walk out with the story without paying"

@missleem_ added:

"The confused face is dusting me🤣. Peet udlise uMel, angeke 😮"

@lungankumbulo said:

"She's really trying to protect him and take the fall for everything. Yho, not me. I'd never"

Did Peet Viljoen know about the shoplifting?

Despite Mel Viljoen's attempts to shield her husband, Peet Viljoen, CCTV footage viewed by police proved that he played a significant role in the shoplifting incidents, as previously reported by Briefly News.

From August 2025 to March this year, Mel and Peet conducted 52 transactions via the scheme.

Source: Briefly News