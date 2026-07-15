DBN Gogo Shows Off Curves in White Polka-Dot Swimsuit During International Holiday
- DBN Gogo shared a photo dump from what appeared to be an international holiday, showing scenic views, beach days and lively outings
- The DJ's ocean photos highlighted her figure in a white polka-dot bathing suit, with fans noting how much weight she had lost over the years
- Admirers flooded social media with compliments, praising her body confidence, her striking beauty and bold fashion sense
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DBN Gogo has set social media ablaze after dropping a sun-soaked photo dump from what appears to be an international holiday. The post, shared on her Instagram page on 14 July 2026, had fans talking from the moment it landed.
The collection of snaps captured everything from scenic landscapes and vibrant outings to lazy days at the beach. Leading the carousel, though, were images of the Khuza Gogo hitmaker wading in the ocean, dressed in a white polka-dot bathing suit that showed off her curves and left very little to the imagination.
Beyond the stunning backdrop, what really got some people talking was how noticeably Gogo's physique has transformed over the years.
Her confidence in front of the camera was on full display, and fans were quick to credit her weight loss journey for the boldness she now brings to her fashion choices. The holiday snaps felt less like a casual post and more like a celebration of how far she has come.
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See DBN Gogo's pictures below.
Mzansi reacts to DBN Gogo's holiday snaps
The post sparked a wave of admiration across several platforms. Here is what some of her fans had to say.
Sunshine_Zar raved:
"Natural body for the win!"
uNgoza said:
"Weight loss suits her."
mogale_kunene7 reacted:
"Forever gorgeous and forever enjoying life."
refilwe_malgas wrote:
"Mandisa is so cool!"
k_jakaranda admitted:
"Suddenly, I have a crush on DBN Gogo!"
Tebogo Thobejane opens up about weight loss journey
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tebogo Thobejane's weight loss journey.
The former Muvhango actress revealed how much weight she had lost and went in depth about her meal plan and the supplements she uses.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za