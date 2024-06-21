Artist DBN Gogo's suspected weight transformation recently caused a buzz on social media

The Amapiao DJ shared a stunning video where she was dressed in a black dress, showing off her body

Netizens gushed over DBN Gogo, who pointed out that she might have lost some weight

South African DJ DBN Gogo rang in the weekend with a stunning outfit that had people talking.

DBN Gogo had her fans convinced that she might have lost weight. Image: @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

Did DBN Gogo lose weight?

Celebrated DBN Gogo recently created a stir online. The Uthando hitmaker had fans suspecting that she recently underwent a weight transformation.

In the video she shared online, she wore a black flare dress with a thigh-high cut and black boot heels. She accessorised it with a small green handbag. The post was captioned "Thirstday."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What Mzansi had to say about DBN Gogo's new body

Mzansi peeps assume that DBN Gogo has lost some weight, and they had plenty of positive things to say.

@Hendri20133133 added:

"That's why papi she busy at the gym lately, she looks stunning."

@edson_seliya stated:

"Bro, she has lost weight."

@gadlakanye_ said:

"Did you loose weight, you look amazing."

@Khanyiithyst gushed:

"Everything you do is Stan-worthy, man!"

@Nivemani asked:

"You have lost some weight and you look good. How did you do it and help us out, please."

@Kedi_Ndlovu gushed:

"Oh my, God she looks soooo Good."

@menyonyodj added:

"The only Gogo that matters."

@mavviki_vicky gushed:

"You look so good. What waist?"

@mac_Breezy added:

"Def the coolest gogo in the whole of South Africa."

taiga_gaxa added:

"Miss Gogo never misses. Love and respect from Germany. Please come visit us!! Danko for the music."

DBN Gogo gets body shamed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dbn Gogo released a viral dance video that sparked mixed reactions. Many of her fans praised her moves and curves, while others criticised her body.

However, despite the criticism, many fans appreciated her energy and beauty, with some even praising her body and moves.

The video of DBN Gogo doing the Wadibusa challenge was shared on social media. It drew attention to the ongoing debate around body shaming and online trolling.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News